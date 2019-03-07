Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Christopher Dean Fagerstrom. View Sign

Christopher Dean Fagerstrom went home to glory on Thursday March 7, 2019, at 7:45am from diabetic complications just three weeks shy of his 35th birthday. Chris was born in Juneau, Alaska, and moved to Anchorage 3 years ago with the love of his life, Rachele Holom, to attend college at UAA.



Christopher had many challenges in life but always faced them with a smile and considered everyone his friend.



He is a much beloved son, grandson, husband, brother, uncle, cousin, and friend to many. His warm smile and compassion will be greatly missed until we see him again in Heaven. He is survived by his wife (Rachele Holom), father and mother (Phil and Kathy Fagerstrom), brothers (Torsten Fagerstrom and Billy Palmer), sister and her husband (Angela and Ken Holmes), grandparents (Donna Fagerstrom, Ruth L'Hommedieu, Richard and Elaine L'Hommedieu), in-laws (Terry & Michele Holom of Anchorage), 2 nieces and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.



Condolences may be sent to



Christopher Dean Fagerstrom went home to glory on Thursday March 7, 2019, at 7:45am from diabetic complications just three weeks shy of his 35th birthday. Chris was born in Juneau, Alaska, and moved to Anchorage 3 years ago with the love of his life, Rachele Holom, to attend college at UAA.Christopher had many challenges in life but always faced them with a smile and considered everyone his friend.He is a much beloved son, grandson, husband, brother, uncle, cousin, and friend to many. His warm smile and compassion will be greatly missed until we see him again in Heaven. He is survived by his wife (Rachele Holom), father and mother (Phil and Kathy Fagerstrom), brothers (Torsten Fagerstrom and Billy Palmer), sister and her husband (Angela and Ken Holmes), grandparents (Donna Fagerstrom, Ruth L'Hommedieu, Richard and Elaine L'Hommedieu), in-laws (Terry & Michele Holom of Anchorage), 2 nieces and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.Condolences may be sent to [email protected] and [email protected] Published in The Juneau Empire on Mar. 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Juneau Empire Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close