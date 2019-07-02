Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Christopher Douglas. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Lifelong Alaskan Christopher (Chris) Douglas, 36, passed away unexpectedly on June 25, 2019 in Haines Alaska.



Services will be held at the Juneau Christian Center on Saturday July 6th at 1:00 pm with a reception and potluck to follow at Auke Rec. Bring a dish and bring a story to share.



A Celebration of Life will be held in Haines Alaska on July 21, 2019.



Chris was born July 21, 1982 in Haines Alaska to Clifford and Sue Sykes Douglas. He attended Juneau Christian School, where in 1997, he met his wife Salena Kasler. He graduated from Juneau-Douglas High School in 1999. Chris and Salena went on to have three sons. He loved children and was a foster parent, favorite uncle and father figure to many young people.



Chris worked as a carpenter and a heavy equipment operator. He was a member of the Operating Engineers Local 302 and was most recently working for SECON on the reconstruction of the Haines Highway. He worked hard for his family and was always there to lend a hand to his friends, family or even a stranger in need. He loved working and living in Alaska and loved spending time with his family and friends, both in Juneau and Haines.



His family described him as "a free spirit, the light of their world with a smile that lit up the room as soon as he walked in." He loved working and playing side by side with his family, whether hunting, fishing, 4-wheeling, restoring cars, working on a construction project, going on long motorcycle rides or just sitting down to enjoy a homemade treat. He was generous with his time, talent and resources. He was a kind man and a blessing to all he encountered. He strived to make those around him happy, to spread joy and enthusiasm no matter the circumstances. He was loved by many and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.



Chris was one of a kind.



Chris is survived by his wife Salena Kasler Douglas; his three sons Tyler, Jaren and Chatum and foster children Keyara, Lance and Lennon. His father Clifford Douglas, mother Sue Carson (Lon Carson), brother William Carson, sisters Nicole Carson and her daughter Avalon, Amanda Carson and Alicia Pasterski (Clyde Pasterski) and their five children of Juneau Alaska.



Chris is also survived by his brother Craig Douglas (Rebecca Rauf Douglas) of Anchorage Alaska and their daughters Harper, Emerie and Reagan, brother Jeff Douglas (Tami Pacho Douglas) and their son Gabriel of Napa, Ca.



Arrangements have been entrusted to Alaskan Memorial Park.



In lieu of flowers, gifts of financial support can be made to the Chris Douglas Memorial fund at the First National Bank of Alaska c/o Salena Douglas.

