Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Clara Ruth (Willems) Martin. View Sign Service Information Memorial service 4:00 PM Chapel by the Lake Church Send Flowers Obituary

Clara Ruth Willems Martin was born near Waldheim, Saskatchewan, Canada on February 16, 1931. She graduated from nursing school in 1951 and moved to California where she worked at Stanford Hospital. While there, she met Roy Martin and they married on August 24, 1962. They moved to Juneau, Alaska in 1965 where Clara worked as a nurse until her retirement. Clara is known as a compassionate and caring woman who shared her love for Christ with everyone she met. She loved to travel with her family and spend time fellowshipping with her many friends. She was a talented artist who loved to play piano and sing praises.



On May 24, 2019, Clara peacefully slipped away at her home. She was preceded in death by her parents, David and Agatha Willems and her brothers Wesley and Arnold Willems. She is survived by her husband Roy Martin, their daughter Lynn Coffee, granddaughters Alexandria Martin-Drazkowski and Serena Drazkowski and great-grandson, Milian Mitchell as well as several nieces and nephews.



A memorial service will be held on July 14, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. at Chapel by the Lake Church. A reception will be held in



Special thanks to Dr. Cook, Dr. Weiden, Melissa and the rest of the staff at Hospice and Homecare. We would also like to thank Janet Thrower, Judy Weske and Joyce Van Sickle who helped care for Clara, Roy and Lynn during our time of need.



In lieu of flowers, we ask that you consider donating to Hospice and Homecare of Juneau. Clara Ruth Willems Martin was born near Waldheim, Saskatchewan, Canada on February 16, 1931. She graduated from nursing school in 1951 and moved to California where she worked at Stanford Hospital. While there, she met Roy Martin and they married on August 24, 1962. They moved to Juneau, Alaska in 1965 where Clara worked as a nurse until her retirement. Clara is known as a compassionate and caring woman who shared her love for Christ with everyone she met. She loved to travel with her family and spend time fellowshipping with her many friends. She was a talented artist who loved to play piano and sing praises.On May 24, 2019, Clara peacefully slipped away at her home. She was preceded in death by her parents, David and Agatha Willems and her brothers Wesley and Arnold Willems. She is survived by her husband Roy Martin, their daughter Lynn Coffee, granddaughters Alexandria Martin-Drazkowski and Serena Drazkowski and great-grandson, Milian Mitchell as well as several nieces and nephews.A memorial service will be held on July 14, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. at Chapel by the Lake Church. A reception will be held in Smith Hall immediately following the memorial service.Special thanks to Dr. Cook, Dr. Weiden, Melissa and the rest of the staff at Hospice and Homecare. We would also like to thank Janet Thrower, Judy Weske and Joyce Van Sickle who helped care for Clara, Roy and Lynn during our time of need.In lieu of flowers, we ask that you consider donating to Hospice and Homecare of Juneau. Published in The Juneau Empire from May 31 to June 30, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to Today's Obituaries for Juneau Empire Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close