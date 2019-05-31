Clara Ruth Willems Martin was born near Waldheim, Saskatchewan, Canada on February 16, 1931. She graduated from nursing school in 1951 and moved to California where she worked at Stanford Hospital. While there, she met Roy Martin and they married on August 24, 1962. They moved to Juneau, Alaska in 1965 where Clara worked as a nurse until her retirement. Clara is known as a compassionate and caring woman who shared her love for Christ with everyone she met. She loved to travel with her family and spend time fellowshipping with her many friends. She was a talented artist who loved to play piano and sing praises.
On May 24, 2019, Clara peacefully slipped away at her home. She was preceded in death by her parents, David and Agatha Willems and her brothers Wesley and Arnold Willems. She is survived by her husband Roy Martin, their daughter Lynn Coffee, granddaughters Alexandria Martin-Drazkowski and Serena Drazkowski and great-grandson, Milian Mitchell as well as several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held on July 14, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. at Chapel by the Lake Church. A reception will be held in Smith Hall immediately following the memorial service.
Special thanks to Dr. Cook, Dr. Weiden, Melissa and the rest of the staff at Hospice and Homecare. We would also like to thank Janet Thrower, Judy Weske and Joyce Van Sickle who helped care for Clara, Roy and Lynn during our time of need.
In lieu of flowers, we ask that you consider donating to Hospice and Homecare of Juneau.
Published in The Juneau Empire from May 31 to June 30, 2019