Cloyd "Roger" McCoy was born to Rita (Boucher) and Cloyd McCoy on November 6, 1938, in Wadsworth, Ohio. Forever adding an entrepreneurial spirit to this world, Roger lived life his way; one might even say "the McCoy way" as sometimes his actions were unexpected. True to form, on April 3, 2020, in Fairbanks, AK, Roger joined his beloved wife in Heaven, leaving an emptiness where there had always been a smile.



Roger graduated from Defiance High School in 1956, to begin a successful, if not sometimes rebellious life. This would never have been possible without his Grandma Rabbit and his older sister, Gloria or "Guya." Roger was the older brother of Bruce, Phylis (deceased), adn Gary. Throughout the years, he supported his siblings differently__always in what was needed. Roger's relationship with Guya, was undeniably important: he traveled to Chicago, and sometimes Vegas, to see her regularly. Roger was there to have Gary's back, and the opposite was true. Perhaps the mix of his industrious and empathetic natures provided Roger a way to be helpful with a purpose. It certainly allowed him to set a positive example for all.



One of his first adventures as an adult might have led to his career in security. Roger was military police for the U.S. Army, from which he was honorably discharged in 1967. His service led him to Alaska, where he met his best friend, "Swack," (deceased) and where he became a part of his other family, The Stacks. When he married Bridgid in 1969, Roger became another son to Nadine and Charles (deceased) and a loving, fun, and fun-loving brother to their other 13 children. One of his many nephews and nieces remembers getting into his detective kit and wearing mustaches, and "we didn't even get into trouble."



Who knows if he had a Private Investigation business (it was a secret), but he was a detective: in fact, he had an outstanding career in the Alaska State Troopers, which began as the Alaska State Police in Fairbanks, and ended in retirement after 24 years in 1991, in Juneau, AK, as Captain and Special Assistant to the Commissioner of Public Safety. He then served the Alaska State Legislature as Chief of Security.



Roger Dodger often came around the track as fast as he could in his younger and older years, yet he took his time when and where it mattered. Roger was a race car driver, a plane pilot, a home builder, a musician, a fisherman, a softball coach, a member of the 4th of July Committee, a painter, a chocolate lover, a gambler, a starter: Mirage was a jack-of-all-trades. Most importantly, he was a supportive and loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend. One sister-in-law said, "He knew fun like a true entertainer!" Roger had nine lives, and every one of them, amazing!



A great friend to so many: young and old, "at 81, he ?was? still having fun." Roger is survived by his siblings Gloria Hussey (IL), Bruce McCoy (OH), and Gary McCoy (AK); a daughter, RobbyAnne De Blanc (WA); mother-in-law, Nadine Stack (OR); and numerous in-laws, nieces, and nephews. Roger and Bridgid were the proud parents of four girls: Catherine, Elizabeth (Dan), Amanda (Brad), and Veronica (Mark). For all of his daughters, he was a remarkable father, provider, friend, and even mom when needed. Roger was Grandpa to Caila, Keana, Jamison, William, Janie, Sage, Riley, and Tanner, which means they have laughter and rock-n-roll forever.



A private burial ceremony will be held when he will be laid to rest next to his wife in Juneau, AK. A celebration of Roger McCoy's life will happen on June 6th. (Maybe the Troopers will be called!)

