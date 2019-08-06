Long time Juneau resident Cynthia Sue Rakos, 76, passed away on July 28, 2019.
A service will be held at Christ Lutheran Church in Juneau at 4 pm on August 10.
Cynthia was born on September 7, 1942 in Hannibal, Missouri. She graduated from Concordia Teachers College in Seward, Nebraska in 1964. Cynthia married Andrew Rakos on July 26, 1964. They moved to Juneau in 1967 to teach elementary school. She taught in the Juneau School District for many years, primarily Kindergarten where she was well loved by her students, before retiring in 1999. She enjoyed traveling with her husband, baking and cooking, and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband Andrew, their son John and his wife Crystal, of Troutdale Oregon, daughter Deborah and her partner Nicholas Folta of Juneau, and her five grandchildren: Stephanie, Andrew, James, Luke, and Elizabeth.
Her family would like to thank Bartlett Regional Hospital and Wildflower Court for their amazing dedication to Cynthia's care and comfort. Their kindness, encouragement and professionalism were a blessing during her final months.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Salvation Army of Juneau in her honor.
Published in The Juneau Empire from Aug. 6 to Sept. 5, 2019