Daniel S. Duncan, 85, passed away on March 2, 2020, in Soldotna, Alaska. He was 3 days shy of his 86th birthday.



Dan was born in Gate City, Virginia to Charles and Oleta Duncan. The family moved to Hillsboro, Oregon where Dan attended school. He joined the U.S. Coast Guard in 1952 and came to Alaska onboard the USCGC Storis. While the ship was in Juneau, he met Bonnie Clark. They married in October of 1953. After 2 years in the Coast Guard, Dan joined the Army and attended Military Police school. His first station was at the Presidio in San Francisco, CA. His second station was S.H.A.P.E (Strategic Headquarters Allied Powers Europe) for 5 years at NATO Headquarters in Versailles, France.



At the end of Dan's Military service, they returned to Bonnie's hometown of Juneau, where Dan was hired as a City Policeman and later an officer at the Juneau International Airport. They had 5 children – Jim, Jerry, Ron, Rick and Kathleen. Upon retirement, he bought the Lindsey water softener business, installing and maintaining them, until they moved in the early 1980's.



They moved to North Pole, Alaska in the early 80's, and in 1996, they moved to Soldotna. They loved hosting anyone who needed a warm place to stay or a good meal. They housed many Peninsula Oilers baseball players since the 90's, some went on to become major leaguers.



He loved to fish, hunt and travelled all over the world making friends everywhere he went.



Dan is preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Oleta, his sister Helen, his brother Roger, and his son Rick. He is survived by his wife, Bonnie of Soldotna; sons Jim (Renee) of Anchorage, Jerry (Barb) of Juneau, Ron (Tawna) of Soldotna, daughter Kathleen of Soldotna. His Grandchildren – Jeremy and Sabrina of Juneau, Danielle Shields and Delana Green of Soldotna, Andrea of Soldotna, Kyle and Crystal of Washington, and Destiny of California and Noella of Indiana. He is also survived by 6 great grandchildren.



Services were held in Soldotna, Alaska on March 15 at Peninsula Christian Center. Cards can be sent to Bonnie Duncan at P.O. 3237, Soldotna, AK 99669.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store