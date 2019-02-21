Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Darlene Margaret (nee Martin) Tyson. View Sign

Lifelong Juneau resident Darlene Margaret Tyson (nee Martin) passed away on February 1, 2019, in Seattle, Washington, at the age of 73. She was born in St Anne's hospital July 12, 1945, in Juneau, Alaska. Darlene was the sixth of eight children born to Elizabeth (nee Samato) and Arthur Martin. She was a Raven Dog Salmon L'eineidi'.



Darlene received her GED in 1966. She completed clerical training in 1972 at Juneau Douglas Community College. Darlene was never considered a quitter. Right after she completed her training, she began working as a receptionist for the State of Alaska's Department of Labor. With her hard work and dedication, which included taking courses at the University of Alaska - Juneau, she worked her way up within the department as an Unemployment Insurance Specialist, Employment Security Specialist, the Juneau WIN Program Manager, and finally retiring in 1998 as the Juneau Work Programs Manager.



Darlene was inducted in the GED Hall of Fame in 1996 with clients singing her praises about how they couldn't have succeeded without her encouragement. When she heard about the outpouring of kind words from her clients, Darlene was humbled. One client in particular said she could not have accomplished what she did without Darlene's guidance. "Of course she could have," was her reply. It was her confidence in others that was inspirational. She was practical and kind in her guidance of her clients, helping countless Juneauites find fulfilling careers in our community. She was a member of several committees and boards over the years. She was also a shareholder in Goldbelt, Sealaska, and Shee-Atika.



On January 31, 1981, Darlene married Starling "Bud" Paul Harris at the Northern Light United Church in Juneau, Alaska. In 1998, both she and her husband retired from the State of Alaska. Together they enjoyed gardening, fishing, picnics, and traveling in their RV to their favorite destination, VIVA LAS VEGAS! Darlene also loved to spend her spare time laughing with her friends singing karaoke, going to bingo, and over many lunches.



Darlene is survived by her husband, Bud; siblings, Alvin Martin; Beve Licon; Dennis Martin (Tracey); son, Dennis "Ringo"; daughter, Malvenia "Missy" (Jennifer); stepson, Derek; grandchildren, Ariana, Davis, Vincent, Keegan; her great granddaughters, Chloe and Molly; many dear nieces, nephews, and Samato cousins; and her beloved furbabies, Little Man & Coho. She was preceded in death by her mother and father; sister Joan; and brothers Rusty, Lyle, and Harold.



A celebration of her life will be held on April 27, 2019, at the Tlingit and Haida Community Center from 12pm - 3pm. All are welcome to attend. Animals were very dear to Darlene, therefore, to honor her spirit, please consider donating to the Juneau Animal Rescue in lieu of flowers.

