David Alan Shorty, 55 of Juneau Walked into the Forest on December 28, 2019 of cardiovascular heart disease.



David was born November 30, 1964 in Juneau, Alaska to John and Elizabeth Shorty. His Tlingit name was Wukshe'eesh of the Tinaa' Hit (Copper shield House) of the Kiks'adi Clan of Sitka.



He graduated from Juneau Douglas High School in 1983. David worked for the BIA and State of Alaska, (Department of Revenue) as an accountant. He spent his last several years as a caregiver to his younger brother, Sam.



He loved music, he enjoyed taking trips with his grandmother Amy and Uncle Andy & Aunt Andrea to the lower 48 to see various concerts, enjoyed hiking and was known for his love of cooking, especially preparing his Grandma's recipes for family dinners.



David was our family bookkeeper, we could always count on him to keep track of important family paperwork and appointments. His humor and quick wit to everyday obstacles will be dearly missed.



David is preceded in death by his parents, John Sr. and his beloved Mother, Elizabeth Shorty and infant sister, Darlene. His beloved maternal grandmother, Amy Nelson, uncle George Finley Williams, Aunts Maxine Robinson, Mary Ebona Miller and brother-in-law, Brad Mauch.



David is survived by his sisters, Sally Ann Stephens of Hemet, CA, Linda Mauch of Lakewood, WA, Brothers, John Jr, William, Frank, Samuel, George and sister-in-law Hazel Shorty of Juneau, AK. Aunt, Andrea Ebona-Michel and Uncle, Andrew Ebona of Juneau, AK. Cousins, Amber Jean Forrester and Amy Mitchell of Glorieta, NM, Jo Parsons Engel, Johnelle Ebona of Seattle, WA . George Williams of Idaho, Jeff Williams of Sultan, WA, Anthony, Carlos, Elreno and Lynette Robinson, of Bellingham, WA. He leaves behind numerous Nieces and Nephews.



There was a Celebration of Life held on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at the Tlingit & Haida Community Center from 2-5pm.

