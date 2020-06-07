David Allen Palmer, better known as Bucky walked into the forest on April 5, 2020 in Hoodsport Washington.



Born to Mervin Palmer and Sandra John in Bellingham Washington on May 31, 1969.

A member of the Colville Confederated Tribes on his father's side. As well as Tlingit from the Deisheetan "Raven Beaver" Clan on his mother's side.



Bucky attended Juneau Douglas High School, and DeVry Institute of Technology. He majored in Computer Information Systems and maintained high grades which put him on the National Dean's List.



Bucky was an experienced commercial fisherman that fished with his Grandpa Ronald John Sr. on the F/V St. Peter as well as with cousin Kurt Eames on F/V The Talia.



Bucky also held jobs for several Tribal organizations in Juneau Alaska and the Puget sound area of Washington. He worked for Central Council Tlingit & Haida tribes of Alaska in Juneau, SPIPA "South Puget Intertribal Planning Agency" in Squaxin and the Skokomish Indian tribe, Which was actually where he enjoyed working the most because he was a people person that got paid to talk to everyone while behind the counter at Twin Totems.



He was also employed by BP Alaska and worked up on the North Slope.



Bucky was a quick witted, kind hearted man that was always willing to lend an ear or a hand if ever one was needed. Best known for his unique sense of humor, kind demeanor, and mischievous grin. You either loved him or loved to dislike him until he won you over.



He had lived in Seattle Washington "mean streets of Ballard", Juneau Alaska, Phoenix Arizona and Skokomish/Hoodsport Washington. Although it frustrated him on occasion, he absolutely loved rooting for the Seattle Mariners and Seattle Seahawks. When asked about that pass he automatically would say "they should've given the ball to Beast Mode!"



He is preceded in death by Grand Parents Ronald and Elsie John, Harold and Shirley Palmer. Father Mervin Palmer, Step Father Jerry Arca Sr., Uncle Harold Palmer Jr. (Red), Uncle Ronald John Jr, Aunt's Eleanor John, Delores Gardipee, Christina Hanlon.



Survived by his mother Sandra (Michael) Cross, Brother's Charles "Joe" Arca, Jerry Arca Jr, Jason Arca, and Adam Arca. Aunts and Uncles Charlie (Mary) John, Ed (Laura) John, Leonard John, Reginald (Deborah) John, and Bernice Donnelly. As well as family from Colville: Step Mother Debra Palmer, Sisters Stonee Picard, Amanda Palmer, Meghan Francis, Jade Kiser. Aunts and Uncles Micheal Palmer, David Palmer, Steve Palmer (Dorothy), Tim Palmer, Etta Palmer, Susie Abrahamson (Greg). Numerous Cousins, and Friends he considered family, and of course his dog Bubba.



Celebration of life information will come at a later date.

Cards and donations can be sent to

Sandra Cross

6727 Gray Street

Juneau, Alaska

99801



