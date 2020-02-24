Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Debora Keliihoomalu-Napiha'a. View Sign Service Information Alaskan Memorial Park and Mortuary 3839 Riverside Drive Juneau , AK 99801 (907)-789-0611 Send Flowers Obituary

Juneau resident, Debora Keliihoomalu-Napiha'a, peacefully passed away February 10, 2020 at her home among family.



A service was held at Alaskan Memorial Park & Mortuary 3839 Riverside Dr. Juneau, AK 99801 on February 14th from 12:00 pm to 5:00 pm.



Mrs. Keliihoomalu-Napiha'a was born on May 2, 1960 in Honolulu, Hawaii, to Leilani McKeague and Richard Kalaemakani Keliihoomalu. She graduated from Castle High School in 1978. She came to Juneau, Alaska in 2005. She was employed by Gotchalks and Alaska Airlines in 2006.



She married Clesson "Smiley" Napiha'a on October 16, 2007 in Juneau, Alaska. She enjoyed camping, listening to live music, engaging with Alaska Airlines community outreach events, traveling, being by the beach and really loved being around her family and friends especially her grandchildren.



Debora's family wrote: "Debora was thoughtful of people she crossed paths with and always thought of ways to give. Her devotion and love for her family will deeply resonate in our hearts and memories. We will tell her stories and make sure that her grandchildren and great children never forget her."



She is survived by her two sons, daughter in law and step daughter, Brant Kainoa Dickinson and Vanessa Rose Holganza Tagsip Dickinson of Juneau, Alaska, Kawikaonalaniakapu Shane Keliihoomalu and Jennifer Ruth Glover (partner) of Juneau, Alaska, Ke'alalakina Napauohanamakuahinemaka Napiha'a of Stanwood, Washington, her brother and sister, Edward Francis Kahale Jr of Waimanalo, Hawaii and Brenda Iwalani Keliihoomalu of Honolulu, Hawaii. eight grandchildren, Calista Anna Keliihoomalu of Hemet, California, Kili Kuukamaleiponoikamalulani Dickinson of South Pasadena, California, Malia Sarah Keliihoomalu of Hemet, California, Ariana Jane Tagsip of Juneau, Alaska, Kaleopono Kaheawaimapuna'ikamakanaaliinokeolamau-Nainoa Dickinson of Juneau, Alaska,

Ikaikakalae'makani Enrique Helaman Shane Keliihoomalu of Hemet, California, Kanani Ulumau'okamanalani Catalina Fae Dickinson of Juneau, Alaska, U'ilani Penelope Keliihoomalu of Juneau, Alaska, two great grandchildren, Hendrix Fernando Acosta Keliihoomalu and Kameah Nia Acosta Keliihoomalu of Hemet, California.

