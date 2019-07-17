Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Delores Marie Holloway. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

The day Delores Marie Holloway was born it was God's blessing to this earth and to her family. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and beloved friend to all. She was born July 14, 1928 in Cordova, AK and lived her entire life in Alaska. Her love for God and faith was the tie that bound her entire family together. She was strong, kind and always gave her love to all that knew her. Delores was a faithful member of the Church of Christ until July 16th 2019 when she passed at the age of 91. She was loved and cherished by her husband of 62 years Eager "Red" Holloway who passed before her. Delores was a beautiful soul now she's in heaven reunited with her family that she loved and cherished.



Delores was an amazing artist and sold several pieces locally. She worked for the State of Alaska for a short time, but decided her place was home raising her children who she poured her life into. She spent a lot of her time serving at the Church of Christ as a Sunday school teacher which she loved so much. Gardening was another passion that she always looked forward to every Spring. Delores was such a joy to be around especially for the grandchildren. She was someone who always listened, had a kind word of encouragement and cared about others.



Delores is survived by her son Patrick Holloway, daughter Cheryl Holloway, son Mike Holloway and wife Diane; sister Yvonne Martin. Grandchildren Tara Bossio, Jeffrey Roeser and wife Kim, Gregory Roeser, Brooke Holloway, Branden Holloway and wife Ellie, Forrest Holloway, Breauna Miranda and husband Matt, Fauna Holloway and several great-grandchildren.



Celebration of life will be Saturday, July 20th, 2019 @ 11:00AM at the Church of Christ (8755 Trinity Dr Juneau, AK) Reception and potluck will immediately follow in the church annex after the service where there will be a time to share memories and wonderful times with Delores. The day Delores Marie Holloway was born it was God's blessing to this earth and to her family. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and beloved friend to all. She was born July 14, 1928 in Cordova, AK and lived her entire life in Alaska. Her love for God and faith was the tie that bound her entire family together. She was strong, kind and always gave her love to all that knew her. Delores was a faithful member of the Church of Christ until July 16th 2019 when she passed at the age of 91. She was loved and cherished by her husband of 62 years Eager "Red" Holloway who passed before her. Delores was a beautiful soul now she's in heaven reunited with her family that she loved and cherished.Delores was an amazing artist and sold several pieces locally. She worked for the State of Alaska for a short time, but decided her place was home raising her children who she poured her life into. She spent a lot of her time serving at the Church of Christ as a Sunday school teacher which she loved so much. Gardening was another passion that she always looked forward to every Spring. Delores was such a joy to be around especially for the grandchildren. She was someone who always listened, had a kind word of encouragement and cared about others.Delores is survived by her son Patrick Holloway, daughter Cheryl Holloway, son Mike Holloway and wife Diane; sister Yvonne Martin. Grandchildren Tara Bossio, Jeffrey Roeser and wife Kim, Gregory Roeser, Brooke Holloway, Branden Holloway and wife Ellie, Forrest Holloway, Breauna Miranda and husband Matt, Fauna Holloway and several great-grandchildren.Celebration of life will be Saturday, July 20th, 2019 @ 11:00AM at the Church of Christ (8755 Trinity Dr Juneau, AK) Reception and potluck will immediately follow in the church annex after the service where there will be a time to share memories and wonderful times with Delores. Published in The Juneau Empire from July 17 to Aug. 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Juneau Empire Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close