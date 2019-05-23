It is with greatest sadness that the family of Demetrio Silva Lumba, 62, announces his passing early morning Saturday, May 18, 2019 at his home in Juneau, AK. He was a mechanic for Princess Cruise and served in the National Guard for 19 years. He is survived by his wife Christine Lumba and his children Marlon, Dominic, Malcolm, Demetrio Jr., Deah and Arianne. Demetrio will also be forever remembered by his siblings, his numerous nieces, nephews and extended family and dear friends. Services will be held at 12:00 p.m. Friday, May 24th at St. Paul Catholic Church.
Published in The Juneau Empire from May 23 to June 22, 2019