Diane Estelle VanEpps (nee Petersen) passed away at the age of 65 on March 16, 2020 of kidney failure following a brief illness, at the Desert Springs Hospital in Las Vegas, NV with her long-time partner, Rick Ford at her side.



She was born April 1, 1955 in Elk River, Minnesota, where she lived through High School. Shortly after graduation, Diane moved to Colorado and attended Colorado State University and then San Jose State College, where she studied Dance and Fine Arts and earned her Bachelor of Arts Degree in 1978. Shortly after graduation she was invited by a friend to visit Juneau, Alaska and she never left.



It was there she called home for over 20 years that she met John VanEpps who she married in 1988, and who she was devoted to for 26 years until his death from a three year battle with cancer in 2014 in Las Vegas, NV where they moved after they retired in 2012. Diane was a devoted and tireless stepmother to John's four children, Dan, Shelly, Paul and Steven, and later to John's grandchildren.



Diane worked as a civil servant in myriad secretarial, administrative and supervisory positions for the City and Borough of Juneau, and the Alaska State Departments of Fish and Game, and Education and Early Development in Juneau.



Diane was an exceptional cook and canner of her homegrown jams, jellies, salsas and hand caught salmon. She was a passionate gardener and loved to travel and fish, but above all, she was a prolific crafter whose fabric, metal, jewelry, and garden art led to 20+ years mastering and marketing her artwork. She loved all animals, especially horses and cats.



Diane is survived by her brother Robert Peterson of Las Vegas, NV and her stepchildren, Dan and Paul VanEpps of Boise, ID; Shelly VanEpps of Blaine, WA; Steven VanEpps of Juneau, AK and their children, nephews Kyle Swen of Chicago, IL and Kurt Swen of San Francisco, CA.



She is also survived by her life partner Rick Ford of Salt lake City, UT (formerly Juneau, AK), and countless friends, former coworkers and dance students.



Diane was preceded in death by her parents from Elk River, MN, and her sister from Jerome, ID.

Donations on Diane's behalf can be made to the ASPCA.



