In Memoriam - Diane Van Epps



Former Juneau resident Diane Van Epps passed away in Las Vegas, Nevada on March 16, 2020. She leaves behind a number of family members and a myriad of friends mourning this loss.



During her years in Juneau, working in state employment and other positions, Diane impacted so many lives. She is remembered not only for what she did, but primarily for who she was. Her spark; her flare; her panache; her artistry; her energy -- and her extraordinary humor.



We friends are sad for now, but promise to tell stories of great joy about our times with her. Those stories will be about every laugh, every artistic creation, and every moment of her genius. They will be about the light she brought to the world. A rich source of joy -- appreciated, remembered, missed.



