Dmitri John (Jack) Longenbaugh Sherwood died at his home in Santa Fe, NM on March 13, 2020. Jack was born February 23, 1991, in Vladivostok, Russia, and came home to his parents, Jon Sherwood and Leslie Longenbaugh, in Juneau on July 15, 1995.





Jack graduated from Juneau-Douglas High School in 2010. He earned college credits while working as a deckhand in Seattle, a restaurant cook in Fort Myers, FL, and a phone specialist in Daytona Beach. At his death, Jack was employed at his favorite job, responding for the State of New Mexico to citizens' concerns about possible abuse of vulnerable adults. He treated each caller empathetically, and thrived in client advocacy.







Jack made friends easily; once given, his friendship was steadfast. He also dearly loved his large extended family, and enjoyed visiting them in Alaska and worldwide. At the Owl House potlatch in 2019 for Elaine Abraham (Chewshaa) and his maternal grandmother, Jack was adopted into the Raven Moiety, Owl House, of Yakutat, AK; his Tlingit name was Noowk' Kaa.







Jack was kind, smart, hardworking, and gifted in making people feel comfortable and loved. He especially enjoyed travel, new experiences, and helping those in need. He would want to be remembered first for his kindness to everyone and his love of family and friends. Despite his health challenges, Jack was the ultimate optimist, always looking forward to Spring.







Jack was preceded in death by his beloved grandmothers, Dee Longenbaugh and Lenora Sherwood. He is survived by his mother, Leslie Longenbaugh, and his stepfather, Robert Schults; his father, Jon Sherwood, and Jon's partner, Carol Downey; his cherished sister Jane Sherbrooke of Minneapolis, MN; many loving aunts, uncles, and cousins; close friend Westlee Ann Painter; and too many other friends to list.







In light of the present wise social restrictions, the family will wait to schedule a gathering to celebrate Jack's life. The family suggests that anyone who wishes to make a gift in memoriam consider of Jack's, Healthcare for the Homeless, in Santa Fe, at lafamiliasf.org.

