Dolores Ruth Coyner passed on 16 August 2020 at her home in La Jolla, California. She was 87. She has taken her bright smile with her but left us all, whether we knew her from her years in California or Alaska, with the sound of her laughter in our ears.



Born in Tulare, California in 1932 to Hallie and Russell Price, Dolores was the second of four children, all of whom helped in their father's grocery store at one time or another. She graduated from Tulare Union High School in 1950. In that same year, she married Wesley I. Coyner, Jr., also of Tulare. They had two children - Claudia, now of La Jolla, California and Kevin, now of Fairfield, Connecticut.



In 1970, the family moved to Juneau, Alaska, where Dolores held dinners for neighbors and State legislators. She attended luncheons at the Governor's house, worked in the State Division of Elections, and could often be seen with friends at the docks greeting tour ships in the summer or checking out books at the library year round.



Dolores traveled with her husband, Wes, to many places in the world and brought back with her each time a new way of looking at and enjoying the day. Dolores was also a remarkable seamstress, though she would never take the compliment. The dresses her daughter wore from kindergarten through sixth grade were largely sewn at night while everyone was in bed. And though she didn't 'like' cooking, there were always delicious scents coming from the kitchen and a well-set table with candles for winter and Alaska wildflowers in a vase for summer. During her years in Juneau, Dolores picked up an interest in computers and became quite proficient in their use. It was an interest that she would turn to everyday for the remainder of her years.



Dolores lived in Juneau until 2008, when she began splitting her time between summers in Juneau, and winters in La Jolla. In 2018, she sold the family home in Juneau and moved permanently to California.



In addition to Claudia and Kevin, Dolores is survived by her daughter-in law, Natalia Coyner, her son-in law, Stephen Metcalfe of La Jolla, and four grandchildren. They are Alison Coyner of Tokyo, Japan, Ryan Coyner of San Francisco, Olivia Metcalfe of La Jolla, and Wesley Metcalfe also of La Jolla.



There are plans for a late June of 2021 celebration of life in Juneau, Alaska. All are welcome.

