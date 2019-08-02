Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald Richard "Donny" Williams Jr.. View Sign Service Information Service 2:00 PM Glacier Valley Church of God Thunder Mountain Road Juneau , AK View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

Juneau resident Donald Richard Williams Jr, Tlingit, from the Kwaash Ki Kwaan clan, passed away March 16, 2019. Donald Richard Williams was born June 6, 1966 to Emma (Amy) Williams of Klawock and Donald Williams Sr. of Petersburg.



Donny grew up in Juneau with his seven siblings. He was a mechanic and a seasoned carpenter--which included helping build housing with Tlingit and Haida Regional Housing Authority, the NOAA facility in Juneau, fire department in Petersburg, housing at Greens Creek mine, and remote Alaskan cabins. He especially loved helping out friends and family with any need including plumbing, fences, roofing, and sheet rocking to name a few. He loved spending time with his friends and family. Anyone that knew him would always see him riding his bike, camping, hiking and making the most of his life always wearing a smile on his face.



He passed away suddenly at Alaska Native Medical Center. Donny had personally made his way to Anchorage with the outlook of a healthier lifestyle and while there he was unexpectedly taken from us. He was a very loving son, brother, uncle, great uncle, nephew and friend to many.



He was preceded in death by his dad, Donald Williams Sr.; brothers, Ole Williams and Wayne Armour; sister Lena Jimenez; uncle James Demmert II; nephew Stevie Oyloe; cousins, Gina Demmert and Jimmy Demmert Jr. III; grandparents, James and Lena Demmert, and Ole Vike and Margaret Williams; and long time friend Angela Decker.



He is survived by his mom, Emma "Amy" Williams; sisters, Dixie Williams, Lavina Demmert, Frances (Steve) Oyloe, Letha Caesar (Bob Kinville); nieces and nephews: Hannah McNaughton; Ted Lauth, Jacob Zinn and Brian Lauth; James Fink, Dan (Yvonne) Fink, and Jeremy Fink (Renee); Richard Oyloe (Kiara), Jessica (Jay) Hood, and Amy (Matt) Romme; Antoinette and Corrina Koenig, Kyle Kinville, and Mikey Wood; great-nephews and nieces, Ashton Oyloe and Kyler Romme; Elizabeth, Brayden, Cherish, Logan, and Jeremy Jr. Fink; and Mya and Aiden Hood; uncles and aunts, Alan (Phyllis) Williams, Sam (Vicki) Demmert, and Dixie (Jim) Hanson; cousins, Dawn Williams, Bessie and John Demmert; Velvet, Amy, Carl, Edith and Andy Hanson; Sam, Tamara, Corbin and Yvonne Demmert. Pallbearers are Sam Demmert Jr, Gene and Al Tagaban, Art Chappell, Gary Dowd, and Kyle Finney.



His services will be held August 3rd, 2019 at 2:00PM at the Glacier Valley Church of God on Thunder Mountain Road in Juneau, Alaska. Reception following at 4112 Taku Blvd. Donations can be mailed to Emma Williams at 4112 Taku Blvd., Juneau, Alaska, 99801.

Juneau resident Donald Richard Williams Jr, Tlingit, from the Kwaash Ki Kwaan clan, passed away March 16, 2019. Donald Richard Williams was born June 6, 1966 to Emma (Amy) Williams of Klawock and Donald Williams Sr. of Petersburg.Donny grew up in Juneau with his seven siblings. He was a mechanic and a seasoned carpenter--which included helping build housing with Tlingit and Haida Regional Housing Authority, the NOAA facility in Juneau, fire department in Petersburg, housing at Greens Creek mine, and remote Alaskan cabins. He especially loved helping out friends and family with any need including plumbing, fences, roofing, and sheet rocking to name a few. He loved spending time with his friends and family. Anyone that knew him would always see him riding his bike, camping, hiking and making the most of his life always wearing a smile on his face.He passed away suddenly at Alaska Native Medical Center. Donny had personally made his way to Anchorage with the outlook of a healthier lifestyle and while there he was unexpectedly taken from us. He was a very loving son, brother, uncle, great uncle, nephew and friend to many.He was preceded in death by his dad, Donald Williams Sr.; brothers, Ole Williams and Wayne Armour; sister Lena Jimenez; uncle James Demmert II; nephew Stevie Oyloe; cousins, Gina Demmert and Jimmy Demmert Jr. III; grandparents, James and Lena Demmert, and Ole Vike and Margaret Williams; and long time friend Angela Decker.He is survived by his mom, Emma "Amy" Williams; sisters, Dixie Williams, Lavina Demmert, Frances (Steve) Oyloe, Letha Caesar (Bob Kinville); nieces and nephews: Hannah McNaughton; Ted Lauth, Jacob Zinn and Brian Lauth; James Fink, Dan (Yvonne) Fink, and Jeremy Fink (Renee); Richard Oyloe (Kiara), Jessica (Jay) Hood, and Amy (Matt) Romme; Antoinette and Corrina Koenig, Kyle Kinville, and Mikey Wood; great-nephews and nieces, Ashton Oyloe and Kyler Romme; Elizabeth, Brayden, Cherish, Logan, and Jeremy Jr. Fink; and Mya and Aiden Hood; uncles and aunts, Alan (Phyllis) Williams, Sam (Vicki) Demmert, and Dixie (Jim) Hanson; cousins, Dawn Williams, Bessie and John Demmert; Velvet, Amy, Carl, Edith and Andy Hanson; Sam, Tamara, Corbin and Yvonne Demmert. Pallbearers are Sam Demmert Jr, Gene and Al Tagaban, Art Chappell, Gary Dowd, and Kyle Finney.His services will be held August 3rd, 2019 at 2:00PM at the Glacier Valley Church of God on Thunder Mountain Road in Juneau, Alaska. Reception following at 4112 Taku Blvd. Donations can be mailed to Emma Williams at 4112 Taku Blvd., Juneau, Alaska, 99801. Published in The Juneau Empire from Aug. 2 to Sept. 1, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Juneau Empire Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close