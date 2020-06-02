After a long illness, Donna Lee (Dodson) Herbert-Nolder died March 31, 2020 in a Seattle hospital. Donna was 78. She was born in Saint Joseph's Hospital in Fairbanks, Alaska on May 14, 1941 to Lester and Dolores Dodson.

Donna attended schools in Fairbanks including ICS, Main High School, Lathrop High School and the University of Alaska. Donna married Steve Herbert and they settled in Honolulu, Hawaii and had two children, Greg and Keli. Donna and Steve later divorced.

Donna moved to Juneau, Alaska where she started her own business, Financial Consultants of Alaska, and worked with many clinics and hospitals across Alaska for several years. She served on the Board of Directors of Bartlett Regional Hospital in Juneau from 1992 to 2004.

Donna married Dennis Nolder in 2004 and for many years they shared their passion of boating and fishing the beautiful water surrounding Juneau on their beloved boat the Red Lady. In later years when Donna's health began to fail Dennis was her constant caregiver, never leaving her side.

Donna was preceded in death by her parents, Les and Dolores Dodson and her uncle and his wife, Dan and Pauline Smith of Washington.

Donna is survived by her husband Dennis; her children Greg Herbert (Mary) and Keli Reddekopp (Nathan) of Juneau; her grandchildren Brandon Herbert (Lacey Godkin) of Juneau, Kyle Herbert of Central Point, OR, Ryan Reddekopp of Juneau, Rashel Herbert (Jordan Osborne) of Reedsport, OR and Kaden Reddekopp of Juneau; her great grandchildren Baylie Bromwich of New Castle, WA, Carter Herbert & Stella Osborne of Reedsport, OR, Letty Herbert of Juneau, AK. She is also survived by her bother Jim Dodson (Kathi) of Fairbanks, her nephew Jimmy Dodson (Heather), great nieces, Harper and Finley; her niece Nicole Myers (Drew) of Renton, WA and great nephew, River as well as cousins, David, Jan, Jill and Danny Smith of Washington. She remained close to the Phil Ramstad family of Anchorage.

Donna enjoyed life, family members and many friends. She was always there to brighten the lives of others. Donna loved nothing more than to share her passion for fishing and boating with all the people she loved! She was a true Alaskan, always missed but never forgotten.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store