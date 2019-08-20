Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ellen Lenora George. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Ellen Lenora George was promoted to Glory on August 12, 2019 surrounded by her 3 kids and her younger brother. Her Tlingit Name was Keix Xee and she was Deisheetaan from Deishu Hit and child of the Daqlaweidi (Killer Whale Clan) from Keet Oo Xoo Hit (Killer Whale Tooth House). She was the first born of Jimmie A. George Sr. (Wooch Ku Da Ha) and Lydia Mary (James) George (Ku Dei Ska'). She was born December 30, 1938.



Funeral Services will be held at the Juneau Salvation Army Church on August 24, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. with a reception afterwards in the social hall of the Juneau Salvation Army Church. Ellen Lenora George was promoted to Glory on August 12, 2019 surrounded by her 3 kids and her younger brother. Her Tlingit Name was Keix Xee and she was Deisheetaan from Deishu Hit and child of the Daqlaweidi (Killer Whale Clan) from Keet Oo Xoo Hit (Killer Whale Tooth House). She was the first born of Jimmie A. George Sr. (Wooch Ku Da Ha) and Lydia Mary (James) George (Ku Dei Ska'). She was born December 30, 1938.Funeral Services will be held at the Juneau Salvation Army Church on August 24, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. with a reception afterwards in the social hall of the Juneau Salvation Army Church. Published in The Juneau Empire from Aug. 20 to Sept. 19, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Juneau Empire Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close