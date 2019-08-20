Ellen Lenora George was promoted to Glory on August 12, 2019 surrounded by her 3 kids and her younger brother. Her Tlingit Name was Keix Xee and she was Deisheetaan from Deishu Hit and child of the Daqlaweidi (Killer Whale Clan) from Keet Oo Xoo Hit (Killer Whale Tooth House). She was the first born of Jimmie A. George Sr. (Wooch Ku Da Ha) and Lydia Mary (James) George (Ku Dei Ska'). She was born December 30, 1938.
Funeral Services will be held at the Juneau Salvation Army Church on August 24, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. with a reception afterwards in the social hall of the Juneau Salvation Army Church.
