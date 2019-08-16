Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elsie Lee Brown. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Elsie Lee Brown went to be with the Lord on August 3, 2019 surrounded by her family. Her Tlingit traditional name was Sha What' Ka Tlein.



Elsie & Austin Harding Brown married December 31, 1953. Elsie and Austin had eight children, twins Anita Louise Verdol & Anna Brown Ehlers, Diana Jean Harper, Austin Lowell Brown, William Gibson Brown, Randall Willis Brown, Amelia Linda Brown, and Christina Susan Maddox. Nathan Jackson was the eldest child of Austin Brown. Nathan was introduced to the family when the twins were 12 years old; Nathan is 17 years the senior of Anita & Anna. Elsie accepted Nathan as her child from the word go.



She graduated from JDHS with a 4.0 grade point average. Elsie's lifelong dream was to attend college. Elsie enrolled at the



Elsie worked 2 years for the Federal Government, followed by 43 years with the State of Alaska, Department of Health & Social Services, she was the longest serving Alaskan public servant.



Elsie enjoyed berry picking and making jellies, jams and syrups. She enjoyed reading and doing crossword puzzles. She completed the New York Times puzzles in 10 minutes flat. Elsie & Austin enjoyed attending Seattle Sonics games, concerts, and events not available in Juneau. Neil Diamond, and Il Divo were her favored musicians.



Elsie was dearly loved by all her grandchildren: Stephen Paul Jackson, Rebecca Jackson, Marie Ehlers, Willis Austin Ehlers, Sarah Brown, Amanda Brown, Aaron Brown, Anita Brown, Randall Brown, Sophia Brockman, Austin Maddox and Joseph Maddox. She had as much love for her great-grandchildren: Niko Matthee, Eric Harrell, Serena Harrell, Kyrie Harrell, Carter Ehlers, and great, great-grand-daughter Juniper Matthee.



Elsie enjoyed the energy of the grandchildren at sleepovers at her home. In her last month, she was dancing and singing with her granddaughters.



