Emilie Lindstrom died at the Juneau Pioneers Home on Sunday, July 7. She was born in Willcox, Arizona, on June 22, 1925, the second daughter of Nora Tuck and Roscoe Klump.



In 1942, she and her father left Arizona to join her two sisters in Juneau. In 1944, she married Bud Lindstrom of Juneau in California. They returned to Juneau in 1945 and made their home there until Bud got a job with Ellis Airlines in Ketchikan shortly after the birth of their first daughter (Sandra) in September 1948. Their second daughter (Janis) was born in Ketchikan in December 1950. The family returned to Juneau in 1955.



During the war and shortly thereafter, Emilie worked for ACS and Pan American Airlines. Later she worked for the State of Alaska as a keypunch operator. She and Bud owned Reliable Transfer from 1955 to ~1980.



Emilie was predeceased by her parents, her daughter Janis, her older sister Josephine Canfield, and her husband Bud. She is survived by her daughter Sandra (Denis) of Victoria, BC, her grandson Brock Rogers and his family of Anchorage, her sister Evelyn of Juneau, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. We are especially grateful for the help her nephew Elmer and former neighbor Mary Ann Parke provided in the last years of her life.



Emilie lived on upper Evergreen for over 61 years. Her house was just a few hundred yards from the start of the flume, which she and her husband helped preserve as a community walking path. While still able, she walked the flume with dog biscuits in her pockets (5 times in one day was her record). She never met a dog she didn't love, and they all loved her. Some people called her the "biscuit lady."



The family had a succession of much loved pets: cats Inky, Twinkle Toes, Capri (the piano player), Mikie, and Baby, and dogs Wolfie and Leah. At least one family friend opined that, after passing, he would like to come back as a Lindstrom pet. With that in mind, the family requests that any donations in Emilie's name be made to Juneau Animal Rescue, 7705 Glacier Highway, Juneau.



Emilie spent the last two years of her life in the Juneau Pioneers Home, where she was very unhappy but where she received excellent care. We thank the Home staff for their exceptional service and extraordinary kindness.



A service for Emilie will be held Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 3pm at Resurrection Lutheran Church, 740 W 10th Street, Juneau. We welcome all who knew her to come and celebrate her life. Condolences can be addressed to Sandra at 8988 Marshall Road, North Saanich, BC, Canada V8L 4B7.

