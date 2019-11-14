Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Emma Jean (Demmert) Williams. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Juneau resident (Amy) Emma Jean Williams from the Kwashk'i Kwáan tribe and Dís Hít (Moon House) passed away on October 31, 2019.



Amy was born on November 2, 1935, to James and Lena Demmert of Klawock. For much of her childhood she lived on a 42' boat with her siblings and parents, fishing, trapping, gathering, and living off the riches of the region she loved. The family most often returned to Klawock for the school year.



While living in Petersburg, Amy met the love of her life, Donald Richard Williams. The couple first lived in Petersburg, Alaska, where they began raising their children and later in Juneau.



She devoted her life to the care of her eight children and the foster children she and Don brought into the family. As life progressed she extended her love to numerous nephews and nieces, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her warmth and love created a strongly knitted family that attracted many wonderful people who became lifelong friends.



Amy was preceded in death by her parents, Lena and James Demmert; husband, Donald R. Williams Sr.; sons, Ole Carl Williams, Wayne Armour, and Donald R. Williams Jr.; daughter, Lena Jimenez; grandson, Stevie Oyloe; siblings, James Jr., Richard, and Lavina Demmert; and nephew and niece James Demmert III and Gina (Bobbie) Demmert.



Amy is survived by children, Lavina Demmert, Frances Oyloe, Letha Ceasar, Dixie Williams, all of Juneau; sons-in-law, Steve Oyloe and Bob Kinville of Juneau; brother Sam (Victoria) Demmert of Yakutat, and sister Dixie (Jim) Hanson of Anchorage, and numerous grand- & greatgrandchildren and nephews and nieces.



Memorial Service: Saturday, November 16th, 2:00 pm at Valley Church of God.

