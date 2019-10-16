Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Esther Lorraine (Strohmeyer) Greenwald. View Sign Service Information Kern Funeral Home 1122 South 3rd Street Mount Vernon , WA 98273 (360)-336-2153 Celebration of Life 4:00 PM City Gym Hoonah , AK View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Esther Lorraine (Strohmeyer) Greenwald passed away peacefully among family on October 7th, 2019. She was born in 1924 in Fort Collins, Colorado where the family lived a farming lifestyle during the Great Depression years. She enjoyed learning and continued on to pursue a degree in education at Western State College in Colorado. Her adventurous spirit brought her to Alaska where she enjoyed a 30 year career in teaching. It was in Hoonah, Alaska where she met and married her husband of 67 years, Adam Greenwald. Together they enjoyed their gardening and subsistence lifestyle while raising their two children, Gordon and Lois.



Esther was adopted into the Eagle Moiety. She carried the name Skeit.



Upon her husband's passing, Esther moved from Hoonah to LaConner, Washington where she further enjoyed her retirement years.



Esther is survived by two children, Gordon Greenwald (and Chris), and Lois Deyo (and Dave), grandchildren Tyler Deyo and Tessa Deyo, great grandchildren Carly Deyo and Hadley Deyo, brother Ralph Strohmeyer and many extended members of the Strohmeyer and Greenwald families.



Esther was preceded in death by her husband Adam Greenwald, her parents Dana and Lois Strohmeyer, and brothers Loren, Dean and Glen Strohmeyer.



A Celebration of Life will be held in Hoonah on Thursday, October 24, 2019, at 4:00 pm in the City Gym.

