Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Evelyn Elizabeth Myers. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Evelyn Elizabeth Myers "Gei" of the T'aaku Kwann Yanyedi, passed away October 14th 2019. In the morning of her death she was surrounded by loving and caring family members.

Evelyn was born November 22nd, 1943 in Juneau Alaska to Lillian Peters Laiti "Leekinduoo." At an early age her mother passed away, which lead to her being taken in by her aunt Alice Nelson who raised her as if she was one of her own. She was treated and seen as a sister to all of Alice's children.

In Evelyn's early years she graduated from Juneau-Douglas High School and worked as a soda jerk at Percy's Café. She saw great value in higher education and attended several institutions including Arkansas City Junior College, Fort Lewis College, University of Alaska Fairbanks and University of California. On June 30th, 1967 she married the love of her life Larry Myers

The personal time investment she made to her education would lead into a respectable career in Tribal administration and governance. In the 70s she was a consular at the Center for Alcohol and Addiction Studies at the University of Alaska-Anchorage, later taking on a new role in this same area at the Alaska Native Commission on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse. By the time the 80s rolled in she was a Career Counselor for a short time at the Southeast Regional Resource Center, before moving on to work at Tlingit & Haida Central Council. At Tlingit & Haida she rose through the ranks going from Manager of Employment Services, to Director of Education and Training, then finally reaching Executive Director by the mid-80s.

In the late 80s Evelyn, along with Larry and her young Daughter Dyann, moved to a place she would call her second home, Honolulu Hawaii. In Hawaii she worked at Alu Like Incorporated, a business development center for prospecting native Hawaiians who wanted to start and expand their own businesses. Come the 90s though the family moved back to Alaska and she began work at Douglas Indian Association as the Tribal Administrator, and after her tenure she served as a Council Member to DIA. In all this time she would also intermittently serve on the Juneau Tlingit & Haida Community Council and happily represent the interests of tribal citizens in Juneau all the way up to 2015. She would recount many wonderful memories and "A-ah!" moments she would experience in her working life and reflect upon it with humility and kind-spirited humor. A hobby of hers was to submit a theme to the annual Tlingit & Haida Tribal Assembly, her final submission was at the 2018 tribal assembly: "Indigenous Yesterday, Today & Tomorrow."

Evelyn is survived by her only daughter Dyann Myers and grandson Kevin Allen. Her brothers Butch Laiti (Andrea Cadiente-Laiti), Ron Laiti, Carl Nelson (Gayla Nelson), her sister Judy Franklet, her nephew and nieces Dionne, Konnay, Janae, George, Collen, Collette, and her many cousins; the Coronells, the Eddys, the Peters and the Roberts whom she all loved dearly. She is preceded in death by her mother Lillian Peters, and her husband Larry Myers. Evelyn Elizabeth Myers "Gei" of the T'aaku Kwann Yanyedi, passed away October 14th 2019. In the morning of her death she was surrounded by loving and caring family members.Evelyn was born November 22nd, 1943 in Juneau Alaska to Lillian Peters Laiti "Leekinduoo." At an early age her mother passed away, which lead to her being taken in by her aunt Alice Nelson who raised her as if she was one of her own. She was treated and seen as a sister to all of Alice's children.In Evelyn's early years she graduated from Juneau-Douglas High School and worked as a soda jerk at Percy's Café. She saw great value in higher education and attended several institutions including Arkansas City Junior College, Fort Lewis College, University of Alaska Fairbanks and University of California. On June 30th, 1967 she married the love of her life Larry MyersThe personal time investment she made to her education would lead into a respectable career in Tribal administration and governance. In the 70s she was a consular at the Center for Alcohol and Addiction Studies at the University of Alaska-Anchorage, later taking on a new role in this same area at the Alaska Native Commission on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse. By the time the 80s rolled in she was a Career Counselor for a short time at the Southeast Regional Resource Center, before moving on to work at Tlingit & Haida Central Council. At Tlingit & Haida she rose through the ranks going from Manager of Employment Services, to Director of Education and Training, then finally reaching Executive Director by the mid-80s.In the late 80s Evelyn, along with Larry and her young Daughter Dyann, moved to a place she would call her second home, Honolulu Hawaii. In Hawaii she worked at Alu Like Incorporated, a business development center for prospecting native Hawaiians who wanted to start and expand their own businesses. Come the 90s though the family moved back to Alaska and she began work at Douglas Indian Association as the Tribal Administrator, and after her tenure she served as a Council Member to DIA. In all this time she would also intermittently serve on the Juneau Tlingit & Haida Community Council and happily represent the interests of tribal citizens in Juneau all the way up to 2015. She would recount many wonderful memories and "A-ah!" moments she would experience in her working life and reflect upon it with humility and kind-spirited humor. A hobby of hers was to submit a theme to the annual Tlingit & Haida Tribal Assembly, her final submission was at the 2018 tribal assembly: "Indigenous Yesterday, Today & Tomorrow."Evelyn is survived by her only daughter Dyann Myers and grandson Kevin Allen. Her brothers Butch Laiti (Andrea Cadiente-Laiti), Ron Laiti, Carl Nelson (Gayla Nelson), her sister Judy Franklet, her nephew and nieces Dionne, Konnay, Janae, George, Collen, Collette, and her many cousins; the Coronells, the Eddys, the Peters and the Roberts whom she all loved dearly. She is preceded in death by her mother Lillian Peters, and her husband Larry Myers. Published in The Juneau Empire from Nov. 5 to Dec. 4, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Juneau Empire Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close