Ezekiel "Ezy" Shane Easley left the world too soon on March 13, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.



Ezy was born Oct. 31, 1974 in Farmington, N.M. to Charles "Chuck" and Diane Wayman Easley.



Ezy graduated from Kellogg (Idaho) High School in 1994. He then began his long, successful career in mining by working at various locations all over the North American continent.



Ezy and Leslie Clark were married and began raising their three children, Kylee, Elias and Ezra in Juneau, Alaska. They later moved back to Idaho and divorced.



In 2014, Ezy began a new chapter in his life when he met Jessica Allen (Berg) at a class reunion. The conversation they started at the event did not end; it continued until the last minute of his life. Ezy and Jessica were married on Oct. 8, 2016 and he welcomed her daughters Karlee and Preslee into his life.



Everyone who knew Ezy knew he loved life and his family. He believed in living life to its fullest and spending time with the people he loved most.



He loved riding motorcycles and racing dirt bikes with his sons. He loved ice climbing, rock climbing, hiking, fishing and kayaking. Ezy was trained in avalanche control while in Alaska.



His successful mining career took him to different places in the world, including Russia, where he was a consultant.



In June 2017, Ezy began his dream job as mine superintendent at Newmont Twin Creeks for the site's underground project. Although his time at the site was cut short, Ezy made many friends and was respected and well-liked by his colleagues.



Ezy and Jessica spent their last year together exploring Nevada's outdoors, including visiting ghost towns, hiking at Lake Tahoe, spending time on the water and making new friends in Winnemucca.



Ezy leaves behind the love of his life, his wife Jessica, his children Kylee Grace, Elias Wesley, and Ezra Shane Easley; Karlee Sue Street (Cruickshank) and Preslee Allen. His parents Chuck and Diane Easley, his brothers Isaac and Josh (Jonni), and sister Cheryl Easley.



Celebrations of Life are being planned for both Winnemucca and north Idaho. Those in Winnemucca can say their goodbyes to Ezy on Thursday, March 28 at 2 p.m. at the Winnemucca Convention Center East Hall.



Published in The Juneau Empire from Mar. 22 to Apr. 21, 2019

