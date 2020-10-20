Felix J. Vigil July 27, 1934 – October 4, 2020



Felix was born on July 27, 1934 in Hotchkiss Colorado to Francisco and Elesia Vigil. He grew up in the hills of Eastern Colorado with his seven brothers and sisters. He spoke fondly of his memories and escapades growing up in the farming and agricultural community. He loved to tell stories of spending time in the mountains tending sheep, and experiencing the solitude. He picked vegetables and fruits from his family garden and often in nearby fields for work. He told many a story about his boyhood adventures in the nearby swimming holes, and antics with his brothers, cousins and friends. He attended Hotchkiss High School and graduated in 1953. He attended college at Colorado State University in Fort Collins. In 1955, he started working for an oil exploration company, the Neese Exploration Co. This is where he was introduced into surveying. During this time, he met lifelong love, Lala Pricilla Garcia, in Hotchkiss. They married October 17, 1956 in Paonia, Colorado.



Shortly after, he was drafted into the Army and was sent to Germany where he was an Artillery Surveyor. While in the Army, he had the opportunity to travel to Belgium and France. Being he was bi-lingual, speaking Spanish, he was picked up the German language and he liked to surprise people by speaking to them in either Spanish or German. He was released from military service in December of 1958 and he returned to Hotchkiss and his wife. He got back on with Neese Exploration Company, which took them to Louisiana. Both Lala and Felix spoke fondly of their time in Louisiana. They returned to Colorado, where their first-born Randy was born in 1960. Felix then took a position with The Federal Bureau of Reclamation as a Surveying Aid, from 1960 to 1964. During this period, they welcomed their second child, daughter Lisa, in 1962. In 1965, he transferred within the Bureau of Reclamation for a position as a Supervisory Survey Tech, and the family moved to Reno Nevada. In 1968 their third child, daughter Julie, was born. Shortly after, the family once again moved to the place they would call home for the next 50 years, Juneau Alaska. Felix had accepted a position with the Federal Bureau of Indian Affairs as a Highway Engineering Tech. (Felix stayed with the BIA until his retirement in 1990). In this position, he designed and built roadways in remote areas of Alaska. He traveled extensively to areas such as; Angoon, Kake, Elim, Bethel, Barrow and many more bush communities. With each visit to these areas he met many people, experienced different lifestyles and took pictures that would provide endless stories he would tell anyone willing to listen.



After retiring from the BIA, and being the workaholic that he was, Felix and Lala opened a car rental business. This was a family run business where both of their daughters worked with them and was Felix's pride and joy. The family ran the business for approximately 11 years. When Lala retired, they took up RVing and became snowbirds. Felix loved his RV and met some close friends along the way. He continued traveling to Arizona just months prior to his passing. He enjoyed desert golf, watching and playing tennis and was an avid reader. In his younger years, Felix enjoyed carving both soapstone and wood. Felix and Lala were members of the Moose and were original members that helped get the local chapter started. Due to all his travel for work, he earned the Million Mile Flyer designation with Alaskan Airlines, and was a member of the Arctic Circle Club – Golden Nugget Flight. He received: In 1966 the Bureau of Reclamation Certificate of Meritorious Service. 1971 & 1974 a BIA Certificate of Special Achievement. 1974 a Certificate of Honor by the Juneau Federal Executive Association for Outstanding Performance as a Federal Employee. 1985 a BIA Certificate of Superior Performance. Felix's favorite way to pass time was to visit with friends and to tell about his life and all the interesting things he's done and experienced. Felix was a lifelong member of St. Paul's Catholic Church. He will be interned, along with his wife Lala, at the Shrine of St. Terese, Columbarium with a ceremony with family in attendance.



Felix was preceded in death by: Parents Francisco and Elesia Vigil, wife Lala Vigil, brothers: Frank and Ernie. Sister's: Jennie, Rose, Elsie and Mary, Son-in-law: Robert Hurt.



He is survived by: Brother: Henry Vigil, Son Randy (Julie) Vigil, Daughters: Lisa (Fred) Yates and Julie Vigil. Grandchildren: Sarah Whisenant, Jared Fortin and Michaela Ludwig-Yates. Great-Grandchildren: Donald Bischoff, Casen Bischoff, Aubree Bischoff and Felix Whisenant. Many nieces, nephews and endless family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store