Forrest Allen Jones

March 11, 1968 – December 29, 2019



Forrest "Forley" Jones passed away December 29, 2019 in Yuma, Arizona at the young age of 51. Forrest passed at home from liver failure, with his girlfriend Michelle Trapp, brother Wesley Jones, and daughter Meghan (Jones) Woodfolk at his side.



Forrest was born in Juneau, AK, to Gerald and Judy Jones. He had one brother Wesley Jones and a half-brother Geoff Simpson. After graduating high school, Forrest entered the Army and fulfilled his obligation to his country. He was proud of his service. After the military he went to work for Alaska Brewing Company holding titles of purchasing agent and marketing analyst. Following his passion of craft breweries, Forrest also worked at several breweries in the lower 48.



In 2016, Forrest moved to Yuma to care for his elderly parents. This was his last unselfish act and I, Wesley Jones, am eternally grateful to him. Forrest was preceded in death by his parents Gerald and Judy Jones, his grandparents and his wife Shannon Jones. He is survived by his brother Wesley Jones, half-brother Geoff Simpson and his children Meghan (Jones) Woodfolk, Cassidy Jones, Landon Jones, Jillian Jones, and Carson Jones. They will sorely miss their father. He is also survived by his uncle Bill Cameron and his cousins (the Joneses, Camerons, and Sextons).



Fondest memories for Forrest were the family trips to Lake Florence, Montour/Emmett Idaho to visit the grandparents, and Christmases with the aunts, uncles, cousins and the Grants. He loved the fishing trips along the inside passage and 4th of Julys in Elfin Cove and Pelican. Forrest also remembered fondly the summers he spent in Sweet Home with his cousins.

He also was so proud to witness his oldest daughter, Meghan, get married to a wonderful man Darrell Woodfolk.



As most were aware, Forrest was an avid fan of the Oakland Raiders #RaiderForLife. He would not miss a game and never got discouraged when his team didn't win. He only got one tattoo and it was a half sleeve Raider with the divisional rivals dangling from nooses.



In lieu of flowers, Forrest's wishes were for friends and family to donate to the Gastineau Channel Historical Society in his name. He cherished the honor of his family being recognized in the Gastineau Channel Memories Vol. II. Forrest will be missed but not forgotten.



