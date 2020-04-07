Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frances (Halferty) Snyder. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Longtime Juneau resident Frances Snyder, passed away peacefully March 26, 2020 while a resident of the Juneau Pioneers Home. No services are scheduled at this time. An inurnment will be conducted at a later date at the "Wade" Estacada Oregon Pioneer Cemetery. Frances' family were pioneers who homesteaded in the then "Oregon Territory". France was born in Morgan, Oregon. Frances was a graduate of Estacada Oregon High School. After the loss of here eye sight Frances moved to Juneau in 2000 to be close to her son Larry Snyder. She moved from Bremerton, Washington where she was a resident of for 39 years. She also resided in Estacada, Portland and Warrenton for 40 years. Frances worked at Naval Sta Astoria, Astoria, Oregon during WWII. Frances endured blindness for many years and was an inspiration to many in how she lived above the blindness.



Frances was preceded in death by a previous husband Harry B Snyder of Bremerton. Her longtime companion Gene Austrom of Juneau, AK. Her mother Echo Wade Halferty of Estacada, OR. Her father Frank Halferty of Seaside, OR. As well as her sister Alice Moeller of Seaside, OR. Her brother Jake Wade Halferty of Southerlin, OR. Her brother Bobby Halferty of Warrenton, OR.



She is survived by her son Larry Snyder of Juneau, her daughter in law Luz C. Snyder of Juneau. Sister Ann Fish of Portland. Granddaughter Christina Furuness of Seattle and great-granddaughters Ava and Solveigh Furuness of Seattle. Grandson Ron Delapaz of Juneau. Nieces Donna Brooks, Susan Masters, Janet Brown & nephew Gary Fish all residing in Portland, Oregon.



Frances was dearly loved by her family and friends. She lived a very positive life in spite of being totally blind. Juneau Pioneer Home (JPH) provided remarkable care for Frances. The family extends their gratitude for this above and beyond care. Juneau is very fortunate to have JPH who care for Juneau seniors. The family asks donations be made to in lieu of flowers.

