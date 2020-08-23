Longtime Juneau resident Francine Perkins walked into the forest, August 8, 2020 while recovering from surgery at Bartlett Regional Hospital in Juneau, Alaska. She was 81 years old.



No Services are planned at this time, the family will get together at a later date to celebrate her life. Francine will be cremated and her ashes spread at some of her favorite spots.



Francine was born in Juneau, Alaska on February 11, 1939. She spent her youth in Hoonah, moving to Juneau after attending Wrangell Institute. Francine worked at several different jobs, she was a cannery worker at Juneau Cold Storage, worked at Alaska Laundry, and had a waitress career where she worked for many years at Imperial Café and lastly sold Pull Tabs.



After retiring from the working world, Francine enjoyed reading pocket books, attending Bingo and spending time with family. Francine was a shareholder of Sealaska Corp., Goldbelt Inc., Huna Totem Corp. and a long-time member of the Alaska Native Sisterhood, Juneau Camp #2



Francine is survived by her two children: Ladonna Dybdahl (Jim) of Hoonah, and Kenny Johnson (Pauline) of Angoon. Her surviving siblings: Clifford See, Patty Tackett of Juneau, and Karen Gause of Sitka. Her 8 grandchildren: Maria Abbott of Juneau, Amanda Johnson (James) of Angoon, Benny Johnson (Shawna) of Juneau, Scott Dybdahl of Hoonah, Donald Dybdahl (Melissa) of Hoonah, Ladonna Byers (Jeremiah) of Hoonah, Liv Dybdahl of Juneau, and Jerry McAllister of North Slope. Francine had numerous great-grandchildren, niece and nephews. Surviving Nieces: Laura Cooper, Francine Lee, Janice See, Brenda Gallant, Florance Watts, Barbara Ebona, Sara Greggory. Nephews: Albin Fredrickson, Donald Greggory, Clifford Harry See, Brian Weokuluk, Nicholas Gause, and Kevin See.



Francine was preceded in death by Ben Johnson, Ken Perkins (husbands), Bernie Johnson (son), Frank See (father), Bessie Weokuluk (mother). Her siblings: Maryann Ebona, Russell H See Sr., Kathy Jean See, Lorraine Fredrickson, Frank See Jr., Candice Madrid. Grandchildren: Richard Johnson, Kenny Johnson Jr., and numerous nieces and nephews have gone before her passing.



From Kenny and Ladonna to the Communities of Hoonah, Angoon, friends and family of Francine and Ken's in Juneau - Thank you for all your support during this difficult time.



