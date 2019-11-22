Guest Book View Sign Service Information Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown 305 West Main St. Easley , SC 29640 (864)-859-4001 Graveside service 2:00 PM Hillcrest Memorial Park Pickens , SC View Map Visitation Following Services Hillcrest Memorial Park Pickens , SC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Frank (Denny) Merritt passed away on November 18, 2019 at the Juneau Pioneers' Home surrounded by his family. He was delivered April 7, 1928 by his grandfather and namesake Dr. F.D. Merritt, in Auburn, Washington to K.G. (Doc) Merritt and Jessie Hancock Merritt. The family moved to Juneau in 1937 and lived on the Union Oil Dock at the rock dump out Thane. He graduated from Juneau High School and was a four year varsity letterman on the Crimson Bear basketball team. He played as a junior on the winning team at the first annual Gold Medal tournament. As a teenager, he worked on several boats including the mailboat "Yakobi" travelling to many southeast communities, fostering a lifelong love of the water, and making many lifelong connections. He was the first president of Zac Gordon's Teenage Club.



In 1947 he introduced himself to the new cashier at Percy's Café, Bonnie, and a year later they were married. They recently celebrated their 71st wedding anniversary. He continued to play and coach basketball for city league, and acquired the nickname "Ace." He served two years in the Army at Ft. Richardson, and upon his return, permanently moved his family to Douglas where they raised their three children. He spent 33 years working for the Bureau of Mines on Mayflower Island, where he helped build some of the current buildings. He served on the Douglas Volunteer Fire Department. In 1979, he and Bonnie bought the "Escape" a 32 foot Grand Banks and spent many wonderful times on Southeast waters. He was well known to everyone at the Douglas harbor for the meticulous care of his boat and unofficially keeping an eye on other vessels.



He and Bonnie moved into the Juneau Pioneers' Home in 2015, where he was lovingly cared for. The family is very thankful to the entire staff for their amazing care and compassion.



He was predeceased by his parents, his sister Marilyn Merritt Morrow, grandson Ryan Merritt, and great granddaughter Atlin Rader.



He is survived by his wife Bonnie, brother Kenny Merritt, his three children Ben Merritt (Bev Blanchard), and Robin and Mindy Merritt, six grandchildren, Kelly Shoemaker, Mike Rader, Rory and Amber Stitt and Devin and Miles Finley. He has 9 great grand children and will soon have 10.



There will be a celebration of life in the spring. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the (22512 Gateway Center Drive, Clarksburg, MD 20871) or a . Condolences may be sent to 4675 Glacier Hwy, Juneau, AK 99801.

