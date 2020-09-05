Francis Louis Guertin Jr. (Frankie) passed away on the 4th of July 2020 in MesaArizona. He was born to Francis Louis Guertin Sr. and Alice Silvey Carlson on August12, 1944 in their home in Sitka, Alaska. He was in the Sitka graduating class of 1963.He received his BS in Accounting from Woodbury College in Los Angeles, California in1971. Also, he received the Alaska State Board of Public Accountancy to practice asCPA in Alaska in 1979.Frank married Janice Darlene Williams on July 11, 1981. They have a blended family ofseven children. By age, Tiffany (Luis), Sean (Ginger), Carrie (Hud), Christopher (Kelly),Noah (Jennifer), Chad, and Casey (Brady).Frank worked in the field of accounting for 39 years, working for the State of Alaska,City of Juneau, Channel Construction, Tlingit & Haida Regional Housing Authority andco-owner of Jan's View Bed and Breakfast.Frank enjoyed downhill skiing, scuba diving, camping, watching good old cowboymovies, RV-ing with his wife (they traveled for nineteen months making it to all fiftystates and most of Canada), eating Alaskan red salmon, King crab, Jan's potato salad,and taking a good nap with the grandbabies on the couch. And let us not forget about allthe many improvements made to his true pride and joy his 1997 Ford F-250 3/4-tondiesel truck.Frank was an active member of the Church of Jesus of Latter-Days Saints and serviceda two-year mission at the Church Office Building in Salt Lake City, Utah.Frank and Jan moved to Mesa Arizona for medical reasons in 2018. He had beenfighting a good fight with cancer for seven years.He has 24 grandchildren and 3 great granddaughters. They are: Jesse (Cassy), Skylar,Jordan (Nichole), Chloe, Bridgette (Quentin), Damien, Courtney, Hayden, Natalie, C.J.,Tyler, Amanda, Seth, Aurora, Areum, Isaac, Enoch, Miriam ,Sarai, Sophie, Spencer,Abaddon, Saynt, Ban, and great-daughters Brylee, Swayze, Maevie.Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, a small family only service was held in Mesa, AZ onthe 9th of July. All seven children and parts of their families were in attendance at theservice. He is missed but we know he is not hurting now. We are hopeful that he iswalking the dogs and catching up with family on heaven side. Until we meet again, Welove you Frankie!