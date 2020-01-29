Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gabriel Anthony Kennedy. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

In Loving Memory of Gabriel Anthony Kennedy





In the early morning of November 2, 2019 Gabriel (Gabe) Anthony Kennedy died unexpectedly. In the weeks prior to his demise everything was looking up for him: a good job, promise of a new place to live and a new friend with whom to share life.



Gabe was born May 29, 1989 in Anchorage two months prematurely, but he thrived. He grew into an intelligent, witty, young man with good health and a zest for living. Most of his education was in the Juneau School system. He loved playing football, singing, learning to dance, skateboarding, and snowboarding. Once a guitar was placed in his hands he took off. He sang and played in a fun group called Gramps and the Guppies which consisted of his brother Theo, Kiera Messing, friends, and his grandpa Ross. In eleventh grade he entered the Juneau-Douglas High School talent show with his group the "Band Known as O" and wowed the audience. He managed to graduate from high school by his wit and charm. After graduation he worked for GCI as an installer. His work history also includes café barista, farm hand, and computer repairman.



One of the highlights of Gabe's life was when he had his debut in the Folk Festival on the stage at Centennial Hall at 2:30 pm on April 2013. He was thrilled to have a chance to sing, play his guitar and to share the music he had written.



Gabe spent time away from Juneau over the years and did complete courses in computer systems at Perry Tech Institute in Yakima, Washington. Then while living in Reno, Nevada, Gabe enjoyed his life and work there until a devastating car accident in May of 2014 almost took his life. Gabe spent four weeks in Renown Regional Medical Center in Reno trying to hang on to life and to come out of a coma. Before he came out of the coma his right lower leg had to be amputated. He had excellent surgeons, physicians and therapists with his mother Solea there every step of the way. After Reno he went to the Rehab center at



In the spring of 2018 he decided to move back to his home state of Alaska. After about five months of staying in Hoonah with relatives he decided to move to Juneau. Gabe had struggles, but there were many people who gave so much to help him. His counselor Tracy at Juneau Christian Center, Psychiatrist Dr. Bruce Weeks and his wonderful nurse Christy Roulet at SEARHC spent endless hours helping him. At JAMHI, his case manager Dennis Galey, assisted with his life skills. Doctor Don Schneider at Valley Medical was his primary care physician and medical advisor. His physical therapist Che Plang, and prosthetist Elizabeth Einset with the State of Alaska were helpful and encouraging. There were numerous folks at the Vocational Rehab. that spent hours working with Gabe. There are many others who engaged with Gabe, but the constant and loving support from his grandparents Devita and Ross Writer was his foundation. As time moved on it was very hard for Gabe to find suitable work, but he finally found a job with a kind man, Dan Penrose, at Udder Culture where he had worked with him before.



Gabe was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, David Kennedy, great grandfather Frank Stipek and great grandmother Virginia Stipek, paternal step-grandfather, Richard Haight, and his cousin Savannah Cayce. Many of his loved ones remain, including his mother Solea Kennedy and brother Ben Haight (Whidbey Island), his brother Theo Kennedy (Juneau), his maternal grandparents, Devita Stipek Writer, and step-grandfather Ross Writer, and step-grandmothers Eve Reckley and Suzanne Haight, step-father Russ Haight and his wife Tonia Haight, Aunts and Uncles, Tory and Rob Haight, Sunny and Glenn Haight, April and Paul Maunu, and Bethany and Joel Kennedy. He also leaves many half siblings, cousins and loving relatives.



We are comforted by an image of Gabe in the arms of God, not playing a harp, but playing his guitar and singing at full force!! Gabe had the most engaging personality. His wit and love of humor was creative and fun. He never entered a room without a big grin on his face and without the anticipation that something really good was going to happen. He had a charismatic spark that drew people to him. He is truly missed by friends and family alike.



This Friday evening, January 24, 2020 at the Juneau Christian Center starting at 6:30 pm there will be a free concert in memorial for Gabe and in honor of the First Responders and Front Line Professionals. It will feature the Tribute Band and soloist Adelle La Brecque. Several of Gabe's favorite songs will be played in addition to two that were written by him.



