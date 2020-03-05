Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gabriel Francis Meachum. View Sign Service Information Northern Light United Church 400 W 11th St Juneau, AK 99801 (907) 586-3131 Send Flowers Obituary

Gabriel Francis Meachum, age 32, passed away in Eagle River on February 26, 2020.



Gabe was born in Juneau, Alaska to Freda Westman and Robert Meachum. His Tlingit name was Kaak'wnóox'u. He was Kaagwaantaan from the Two Door House and the House on the Water in Sitka. He was a great grandchild of the Gaanaxteidí and a great-great grandchild of the Kiks.ádi.



Gabe grew up in Juneau and was a lifelong Alaskan. As a kid, he enjoyed being in the Cub Scouts, dancing with the Eagle Raven dance group, participating in outdoor summer programs, playing trumpet, riding his bike to go fishing off the DIPAC dock and Fish Creek in the summer, and skiing the slopes as a member of Juneau's youth ski race team in the winter.



During Gabe's teenage years he enjoyed being on the Juneau Youth Court, working on cars, playing paint ball games in the woods, baseball, and hockey. He worked many summer and after-school jobs and bought his first car when he was 16. Gabe graduated from Juneau-Douglas High School in 2006.



Gabe attended the University of Alaska Southeast and then worked as a deckhand for a season fishing the inside waters of SE Alaska. In early 2008, Gabe flew to Chicago to pursue an opportunity to work on the Obama Presidential Campaign. He landed a job on the field organizing team and campaigned across the country and then moved with the campaign back to Alaska. When he returned to Alaska, he joined the Army National Guard and was honorably discharged in 2016.



In 2010, Gabe began working for Coeur Alaska at the Kensington Mine. He worked his way up to Lead Man of the "A" Crew. He always appreciated the hard-working people who worked alongside him and many of his coworkers became close friends. His favorite part of the job was "blowing stuff up."



Gabriel met Des, the love of his life, in spring 2011 and they married in August 2014. As they built their beautiful life together, they found one of Gabe's favorite places, Homer, Alaska. There, he became the captain of his first boat and furthered his love of the ocean, fishing, and sea otter hunting. Every summer you could find Gabe, his family, and many friends burning the midnight sun fishing for the pole bender and sharing laughs by the campfire. His spontaneous and carefree personality allowed him to live the true Alaskan lifestyle; four wheeling to glaciers, hunting for moose, hiking with his best dog Boxer (affectionately known to Gabe as Bubba), and driving high speed at Jim Creek in the Raptor.



He was forever curious and had many varied interests. He enjoyed panning for gold, aging and curing meat, watching Seattle Mariners baseball, staying up to date on politics and current events, driving fast cars, pursuing outdoor entrepreneurial opportunities, and most recently – learning how to fly small planes.



Gabe had an easygoing sense of humor and was known for his many acts of kindness. He had a generous spirit and would help a friend, any one of his many relatives, or a stranger in need. He was so thoughtful and caring, and he loved to call up friends and family often to catch up.



Gabriel is preceded in death by his dad, Rob Meachum and grandparents Harold Westman Sr.

and Elizabeth Westman. He is survived by his wife DesMarie Meachum, son Jaime Villarreal, mother Freda Westman, sisters Hunter and Dabney Meachum and Cecelia Westman, nephew Talib Westman, grandparents Dr. Floyd T. Meachum and Mrs. Bobette Meachum. He is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins of the Meachum and Ward Westman families.



A service for family and friends will be held at Northern Light United Church, 400 West 11 Street, Juneau, Alaska on Friday, March 6 at 5 p.m. Refreshments will be served following the service. Gabe's style was casual; please dress as you like for the service.



Contributions for his son Jaime's education may be made to DesMarie. You may also donate to the Alaska SeaLife Center in Seward in Gabriel's name.



Gabriel Francis Meachum, age 32, passed away in Eagle River on February 26, 2020.Gabe was born in Juneau, Alaska to Freda Westman and Robert Meachum. His Tlingit name was Kaak'wnóox'u. He was Kaagwaantaan from the Two Door House and the House on the Water in Sitka. He was a great grandchild of the Gaanaxteidí and a great-great grandchild of the Kiks.ádi.Gabe grew up in Juneau and was a lifelong Alaskan. As a kid, he enjoyed being in the Cub Scouts, dancing with the Eagle Raven dance group, participating in outdoor summer programs, playing trumpet, riding his bike to go fishing off the DIPAC dock and Fish Creek in the summer, and skiing the slopes as a member of Juneau's youth ski race team in the winter.During Gabe's teenage years he enjoyed being on the Juneau Youth Court, working on cars, playing paint ball games in the woods, baseball, and hockey. He worked many summer and after-school jobs and bought his first car when he was 16. Gabe graduated from Juneau-Douglas High School in 2006.Gabe attended the University of Alaska Southeast and then worked as a deckhand for a season fishing the inside waters of SE Alaska. In early 2008, Gabe flew to Chicago to pursue an opportunity to work on the Obama Presidential Campaign. He landed a job on the field organizing team and campaigned across the country and then moved with the campaign back to Alaska. When he returned to Alaska, he joined the Army National Guard and was honorably discharged in 2016.In 2010, Gabe began working for Coeur Alaska at the Kensington Mine. He worked his way up to Lead Man of the "A" Crew. He always appreciated the hard-working people who worked alongside him and many of his coworkers became close friends. His favorite part of the job was "blowing stuff up."Gabriel met Des, the love of his life, in spring 2011 and they married in August 2014. As they built their beautiful life together, they found one of Gabe's favorite places, Homer, Alaska. There, he became the captain of his first boat and furthered his love of the ocean, fishing, and sea otter hunting. Every summer you could find Gabe, his family, and many friends burning the midnight sun fishing for the pole bender and sharing laughs by the campfire. His spontaneous and carefree personality allowed him to live the true Alaskan lifestyle; four wheeling to glaciers, hunting for moose, hiking with his best dog Boxer (affectionately known to Gabe as Bubba), and driving high speed at Jim Creek in the Raptor.He was forever curious and had many varied interests. He enjoyed panning for gold, aging and curing meat, watching Seattle Mariners baseball, staying up to date on politics and current events, driving fast cars, pursuing outdoor entrepreneurial opportunities, and most recently – learning how to fly small planes.Gabe had an easygoing sense of humor and was known for his many acts of kindness. He had a generous spirit and would help a friend, any one of his many relatives, or a stranger in need. He was so thoughtful and caring, and he loved to call up friends and family often to catch up.Gabriel is preceded in death by his dad, Rob Meachum and grandparents Harold Westman Sr.and Elizabeth Westman. He is survived by his wife DesMarie Meachum, son Jaime Villarreal, mother Freda Westman, sisters Hunter and Dabney Meachum and Cecelia Westman, nephew Talib Westman, grandparents Dr. Floyd T. Meachum and Mrs. Bobette Meachum. He is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins of the Meachum and Ward Westman families.A service for family and friends will be held at Northern Light United Church, 400 West 11 Street, Juneau, Alaska on Friday, March 6 at 5 p.m. Refreshments will be served following the service. Gabe's style was casual; please dress as you like for the service.Contributions for his son Jaime's education may be made to DesMarie. You may also donate to the Alaska SeaLife Center in Seward in Gabriel's name. Published in The Juneau Empire from Mar. 5 to Apr. 4, 2020 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for Juneau Empire Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close