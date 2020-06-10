Gary K Gunstrom passed away June 3rd at the age of 79 in Klamath Falls, Oregon with his wife Carol at his side. Gary was born in Missoula Montana in 1941, one of 3 boys born to Karl and Elsie Gunstrom. He was an avid fisherman from the time he could remember, sleepless the night before every fishing trip. He met his first wife Karen while they were both attending the University of Washington and married in 1965. In 1967 after Gary graduated with his masters in Fisheries, they moved to Nova Scotia, Canada where he worked for the government and later for a local hatchery. They had two children while in Nova Scotia, Jennifer and Jonathan.

After the hatchery closed, they moved to Vancouver, BC where they lived for two years while Gary worked for an international fisheries commission until an opportunity presented itself in Juneau Alaska with the Dept. of Fish and Game. Gary was in Heaven. The fishing was amazing and the hunting was fantastic. Gary and Karen divorced in 1982 but he remained in Juneau to be near his kids. He met his future wife Carol while teaching a women's hand gun self-defense course and they were married in 1993. After retirement from ADF&G in 1995, he and Carol moved to Stevensville Montana where they bought a ranch, got a flock of geese and fought off marauding raccoons.

Gary was a victim of the slow but debilitating disease of Parkinson's, which eventually robbed him of his mobility. In 2016, Carol had a house built for them in Klamath Falls close to family. Gary's health continued to decline. After a brief stint in a rehab home, he was lovingly brought home to live out his final days.

Gary is preceded by his parents Karl and Elsie, and his brothers Jimmy and Karl. He is survived by his wife Carol, daughter Jennifer (Larry) Mattson, son Jonathan (Brooke) Gunstrom, Step daughter Sonya Wellman, Grandkids; Parker, Cole and Carly, step grandkids Kassandra Howard and Daniel Wellman.

Gary was a great sportsman, a devoted husband and father. He often had a twinkle in his eye and a fishing story or joke ready at hand. If Heaven is what you make it, then he's fishing for steelhead with his dogs at his side.



