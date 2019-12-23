It is with great sadness that I announce the passing of the love of my life, my dear husband George Harold Imbsen. He passed just shy of his 80th birthday. He was a very special person-kind, compassionate, who gave unconditional love, and always put everyone else first. Few people on this earth have the integrity, grace and heart that he had.
After graduating from IIT in Chicago he came to CA and worked in the aerospace industry. He worked on the Saturn S4B rockets and the Apollo. He also worked at Douglas Aircraft on a variety of military aircraft and passenger planes for Lockheed, Convair and Grumman.
He then moved to Alaska and worked for the State of Alaska for 40 years in Bridge Design. George never considered his job work. He viewed it as going to the office and having fun with friends with whom he enjoyed working. He never said an unkind word about any of his co-workers. He retired in 2016 after working 54 years.
George loved Alaska for the fishing, hiking, and wildlife. He will be dearly missed by all and live forever in our hearts.
He is survived by his wife Marlene, brother Roy, nephews Raymond and George C.
At his request there will be no funeral or memorial service.
Published in The Juneau Empire from Dec. 23, 2019 to Jan. 22, 2020