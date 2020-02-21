Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for George Robert Trani. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

George Trani left us in the early morning of January 12th, banjo in hand, for an eternal folk festival. George Robert Trani, 76, passed away due to renal failure, after living for 19 years with the impact of a brain aneurysm. He was born in Denver, Colorado on October 25, 1943, to Marion George Trani & Edith Margaret (Gideon) Trane (both deceased).



Throughout his life, his family was important to him. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Bobi Trani; daughters Tonja Moser (Hans); Semra Deaner (Jeffrey); grandchildren, Caitlyn Boneta (Quinten), Shelby Lee, Logan Moser, Chatham Moser, Sydney Lee, Olivia Trani; great-grandchildren, Riley-Celeste & Levi-Cash Boneta; his three brothers, Larry (Ann) of Sitka, AK, Tom (Marsha) of Eureka, MT and Roger (Dee) Sequim, WA; and extended family members.



He graduated from Adams State College (BA '66) with a teaching degree in Industrial Arts and a Masters in Fine Arts (MA '69). He taught for two years in Ganado, AZ and eight years in Colorado Springs, CO before moving to teach in Alaska.



While living in Colorado, his love of climbing and the outdoors took him to the summit of 18 of the 14,000 foot mountain peaks in Colorado. He was in search of bigger mountains to climb when a teacher strike prompted him to move, he followed his brothers and came to Alaska in 1976. He then began his 27 year career as a beloved teacher at Juneau-Douglas High School where he was known for his ability to make meaningful relationships with students. George was a revolutionary teacher, well ahead of his time when it came to project learning. He was part of the ingenious team of teachers who started SurPhCo, and the team who started the Phoenix program at JDHS. He was very proud of his successful career in education and his involvement to JEA.



He had many talents: master woodworker, architect, draftsman, surveyor, musician, builder, artist, teacher and outdoor enthusiast. He designed and built our family home on Glacier Highway as well as many decks and houses around AK. He also hand-crafted two classic wooden rowing dories that took him and family members on many epic adventures.



Of all of his passions, bluegrass music was at the top and the Alaska Folk Festival was a yearly highlight and included serving on the Folk Festival board. Up until his brain aneurysm in 2000, he had been a part of every Folk Festival since 1977. In 2002, he was able to return to the stage and share his music. He played in various venues such as Don Drew's Band and The River of Life Bluegrass Band.



George was a spiritual person, believing the outdoors was a place of worship. He was a member of Northern Light church at the time of his passing.



Our family wishes to extend our appreciation for the compassionate, loving care George received from the Pioneer Home staff both in Sitka and Juneau. We also received immeasurable love and support from Ann Walter and Larry Trani.



We will be celebrating George's life on February 22, 2020 at the Ladd Macaulay Visitor Center (DIPAC) from 2:00 - 5:00 with a reception. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in his name to the Alaska Folk Festival.



If you knew him, he touched your life. May his life be a good reminder to follow in his footsteps and be friendly and kind and always say yes to music and laughter. He is dearly missed and forever loved.

Published in The Juneau Empire from Feb. 21 to Mar. 20, 2020

