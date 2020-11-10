1/1
Geraldine D "Jeri" Ray
Geraldine "Jeri" D. Ray, 81, of Creedmoor, NC, passed peacefully to be with our Heavenly Father on Friday, October 16, 2020 at Duke Regional Hospital in Durham, NC while in the arms of her loving children, into the arms of many that preceded her including her beloved husband Lewis B. "Bit" Ray, Sr.

Jeri was a blessing to all who knew her and had a pure, giving heart. She loved spending time with family. She had a fun sense of humor, a quick wit, and liked to have a good time. She enjoyed playing cards, bowling, bingo, dancing, gambling and traveling.

Jeri was born in Durham County, NC and was the oldest daughter of the late Katie Cash Duke Rose and Sam Duke. As a young adult she married into the Veasey Family. In 1962 Jeri moved to her beloved Juneau, Alaska and remained for 27 years. While there she was a devoted employee for the State of Alaska and the Juneau Empire. Being a "Southern Alaskan", Jeri, who never lost her beautiful accent, made many life-long friends and memories, while staying in touch with her family and friends in North Carolina whom she visited frequently. After retirement she moved back to North Carolina.

Jeri is survived by daughters Paula Sherwood (David Ignell) and Teri Veasey (Gary Cuscia); son Joe Veasey and wife Darlene; Don Wells; step-son Lewis Braxton Ray, Jr. and wife Jackie; son-in-law Michael Sherwood; grandchildren Cassandra, Joseph and Sean; and great-grandchildren Chessa, Natalie, and Mikaela.

Jeri is also survived by her brother Ricky Duke, her aunt Ellen Thornton, and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and other children, young and old, who called her "Mama Jeri", as well as many friends from the coast of Alaska to the coast of North Carolina who cherished her dearly.

Jeri's life was celebrated by immediate family on October 24, 2020 at the Duke Family Cemetery in Bahama, NC. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Published in Juneau Empire from Nov. 10 to Dec. 9, 2020.
1 entry
November 9, 2020
Life brings tears, smiles, and memories. The tears dry, the smiles fade, but the memories live on forever. With heartfelt sympathy to the Ray Family, may you find comfort. 2 Thessalonians 2:16,17
Crystal
