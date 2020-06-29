Gregory Lee Osborne II unexpectedly passed away on Sunday, June 14, 2020 while in Arizona at the age of 39.



Greg was born on December 30, 1980 to Gregory Lee Osborne I and Debbie Kennedy in Modesto, CA where he grew up with his brothers, Michael Smyser and Scott Osborne. Greg spent his youth living in California, Washington, Arizona and New Zealand before moving to Alaska when he was 13 and immediately fell in love with Alaska. His Alaskan life started in Tenakee Springs where he lived with his brother Scott, adopted brother Nathan, his father Gregory and his stepmother Heather Goodwin. Greg and his family later moved to Juneau where he established his life.



Greg had a huge passion for the outdoor activities in this beautiful land of Alaska which he passed on to his daughter Kaydence. He loved to go hunting, fishing, camping and generally being outdoors with friends and family whenever possible.



Greg trained as a carpenter and was an active member of the Local Carpenters Union 2247. He worked in construction and cement finishing all around Juneau and Southeast Alaska. He was a part of the team that laid the foundation of the Treadwell Ice Rink and was a foreman working on the new State Museum which was completed in 2016. Most recently, Greg found a home working for Henrickson Construction where he felt a part of their family as well as an employee.



Greg was preceded in death by his mother Debbie, who sadly just passed in May 2020; brother Michael in 2017; and his father Gregory in 2005. Greg is survived by his brother Scott Osborne; brother Nathan Goodwin; wife Alison Osborne; daughter Kaydence Marie Osborne and her mother Alexandra Pittman; Greg's son Gaavin, his biology mother Heather Schimanski-Lee, nieces: Morgan Smyser, Alicia Osborne, Madison Osborne and Kaylynn Abbott; and nephews: Zac Smyser, Troy Osborne and Connor Osborne.



