Garry "Bumper" Joe Young passed away at the age of 62 on July 18, 2020 after a two year battle with cancer in Yakima, Washington with his son and wife by his side.



Garry was born September 30, 1957 in Renton, Washington, where he lived through High School. Shortly after graduation, he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps where he served for 4 years. Garry was honorably discharged in 1980 after reaching the rank of Sergeant. After his discharge from the military, Garry visited a family member in Juneau, Alaska and never left.



It was there Garry called home for over 40 years, met and married his wife Christie, and raised two of his children Nicole and Clint. He also shared his love of Juneau with his first daughter, Marisa, who visited frequently from Washington state. Garry was a loving and devoted father to his three children and later to his two grandchildren. Throughout his time in Juneau, Garry frequently visited the Naches and Yakima, Washington area to visit with his grandparents and later his parents and daughters.



Prior to moving to Juneau, Garry enjoyed working at Sears in Seattle for a short time. He worked in many types of employ while he lived in Juneau, notably as a Front Desk Manager of the Baranof Hotel, an Accountant, a Dive Instructor, and 28 years as a Ramp Service Agent at Alaska Airlines. After retiring from Alaska Airlines, Garry also worked for a few years doing taxes with H&R Block.



Garry enjoyed many activities including fishing, hunting, and competitive darts. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed many years as a member of the Juneau Golf Club. Garry could also be found frequently watching his favorite teams - the Seattle Mariners and Seahawks - while enjoying his signature potato chips and french onion dip accompanied by an ice cold Miller Lite.



Garry is survived by his wife Christie Young (nee Nusbaum) of Juneau, AK; children Marisa Halvorson of Kennewick, WA; Nicole McInnis (Michael) of Naches, WA; and Clint Young of Juneau, AK; granddaughters Danae Lee of Yakima, WA; and Aria McInnis of Naches, WA; mother Karen Young of Naches, WA; and sister Lori Nay of Yakima, WA as well as extended family and countless friends. Garry was preceded in death by his father, Manley "Shorty" Alvin Young.



At Garry's request, no services will be held. In accordance with his wishes, his ashes will be spread in the area of the American River and Morse Creek outside Yakima, WA.

