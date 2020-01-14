Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gladys Joy (Pagano) Rosier. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Gladys Joy Rosier, 87, passed after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 in Anchorage, Alaska. Gladys was born in Unga, Alaska on March 2, 1931 to Margaret Hubley-Pagano and Michael Angelo Pagano, the fifth of six children. Gladys is survived by her husband of 32 years, Carl Rosier of Bend, Oregon, Grandson, William Alexander Buell and wife Lucinda of Newport News, Virginia and Granddaughter Victoria Margaret Buell-Pollard and husband Kyle of Valrico, Florida; Brother Frank Pagano and half-brothers and sisters August and Patrick Heitman, Sally McLaughlin and Merle Gundlach; plus numerous nieces and nephews.



Gladys was raised in Kodiak where as a child she attended elementary and high school. After living for several years in Ohio, she returned to Kodiak and worked briefly for the telephone company before starting her long-lasting career with the State of Alaska, Department of Fish and Game in both Kodiak and Juneau. She rose through the ranks ending her career as one of the top ranked administrative staff in the Department. She was active in the Kodiak Emblem Club holding several offices over the years. Gladys loved to travel and spend time with her grandchildren. She was a "classy" lady who dressed impeccably and who was well known for her friendliness and warm smile.



Gladys was a member of Leisnoi, Inc. and The Aleut Corporation and Koniag, Inc. Regional Corporation.



Gladys was preceded in death by her son, Donald H. Buell, Jr, her parents, brothers Edward and Milton and sisters Shirley and Vivian and half-sister Dodie Jones.

