Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gladys Lucille (Foust) Gardner. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Gladys Lucille (Foust) Gardner bravely fought cancer and has won a peaceful rest on November 25, 2019.



Gladys was born in Miami County, Indiana to parents David C. and Florence O. (Spurgeon) Foust on March 11, 1939. Gladys was raised in Clinton and Miami County and was a graduate of Chili High School Class of 1957. In her growing years, Gladys was a champion land judge and took pride in farming with her family and working for Dowd Orchards.



On New Years' Day 1965, Gladys married her husband of 51 years Tim Gardner. The newlyweds moved to Alexandria, Indiana where they raised four children. Gladys worked various positions in including Control Company of America, IGA Supermarket, Marsh Supermarket, Moco/Delco Remy, Big R Stores Inc, and other odd jobs to support her family. In her free time, Gladys enjoyed singing in the Main Street Wesleyan Church Choir (Elwood, Indiana), teaching Sunday School, Sunday School Superintendent, AWANA, fishing, and was a serious card player. Gladys was always up for a game of cards with her family and friends. Gladys was also a supporter of civic duty and diligently served with a non-bias pride "working the voting polls" each election.



Gladys is survived by her children Elizabeth (Robert) Spade of Anderson, IN; Melissa (Chad) Mountcastle of Juneau, AK; Robert (Leah) Gardner of Anderson, IN; Tina Gardner of Anderson, IN; Grandchildren; Eric (Ashton) Mountcastle of Seattle, WA; Kaitlyn Mountcastle & Lucy Dominguez of Juneau, AK; Alexis Mountcastle of Juneau, AK; Tiara (William) Presser of Anderson, IN; Byron Gardner of Anderson, IN, Charlemaine Gardner of Anderson, IN; Chandler, Claire, and Leia Gardner of Anderson, IN; Great Granddaughter Amelia Marie Presser of Anderson, IN and Great Granddaughter Melody Beth Sheldon of Alexandria, IN. Beloved Brother Paul Foust, Eldon Foust of Peru, IN; Sister Peggy Vinson of Wabash, IN. Sister-in-Law Ida Sizelove of Anderson, IN. Gladys was lovingly "Aunt G" to several nieces and nephews for which each relationship was cherished and precious. Gladys is also survived by her dear friend Darlene Raper of Alexandria, IN.



Gladys is preceded in death by her parents, husband Tim Gardner, son Timothy A Gardner, and Brothers Charles and Thomas Foust; Sisters-in-Law Augustine and Josephine Foust.



Family and friends are invited to visitation services honoring Gladys' life and legacy Saturday; November 30, 2019 from Noon – 2pm at Main Street Wesleyan Church, 2535 Main Street; Elwood, IN. Funeral Service to begin at 2pm following visitation. Pastors Tim Becker and Ron Becker will officiate. Interment service will immediately follow at her final resting Park View Cemetery; Alexandria, IN.



The family would like to extend heartfelt gratitude to the many doctors, nurses, and caregivers who demonstrated human compassion by providing dignified care to our dear mother. Thank you Main Street Wesleyan Church, Anderson Community Hospital, Community Northview, Anderson Oncology, Anderson Cancer Connection, and Kindred Hospice.



Owens Funeral Home is honored to care for our friend and neighbor Gladys Gardner.

Memorial contributions in lieu of flowers can be made to Main Street Wesleyan Church/Elwood, Indiana.



Published in The Juneau Empire from Dec. 3, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Juneau Empire Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.