Obituary

We are deeply saddened by the loss of our Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother Grace.



Grace was born on December 8, 1926 in Juneau. She grew up in Tenakee Springs and never lost her love for the beautiful town that she called home. She left Tenakee Springs to attend High School in Ketchikan. After High School she attended college at the University of Alaska Fairbanks where she made many lifelong friends. After college she settled down in Ketchikan and raised two daughters, Julie and Helen, while working full time at KPU. After retiring from KPU in 1981, she moved back to Tenakee Springs because that is where her heart belonged. She spent winters in Juneau and the rest of the time in Tenakee Springs. She enjoyed being very involved in the community and church in both communities. She also loved to go out fishing whenever someone would take her out.



She was always happiest when she was surrounded by her family and friends.



She is survived by her daughters, Julie (Terry) and Helen (Doug), grandchildren Janalynn (Adam), Dan and Chris (Pam) and four great grandchildren, Taylor, Aaron, Wyatt and Meilani.



For remembrances of Grace, please donate to either the Tenakee Spring Volunteer Fire Department or The Tenakee Historical Collection in her name.



A special thanks to the Juneau Pioneer Home for the fantastic care they provided Grace during the six years she was a resident.



Published in The Juneau Empire from July 2 to Aug. 1, 2019

