NOVEMBER 2, 1962 – APRIL 22, 2020



Heaven gained an angel this day as Greg lost his 2 year battle with Throat cancer. Greg grew his angel wings and gracefully joined his sister Lori and brother Rudy Jr., up in heaven where they are surly waiting with open arms.



He will forever be remembered as an honest and hardworking son, brother, uncle, grandpa and a cherished friend to many. He had integrity in his quiet ways and was kind and good in his soul. His most cherished friendships were discovered through his work, which many agree to not just be carpentry, but an art form specific to his hands. He was a skilled craftsman picking up a lot of work with his Dad over the years. He could fix anything. He loved spending his free time fishing, boating and crabbing. He treasured family gatherings where he silently soaked up the love and laughter surrounded by family.



His most cherished times were spent at Tee Harbor, working with his Grandmother Jeanette and having get-togethers with family on the deck at the water's edge, watching his Dad grill his famous ribs.



He is survived by his parents Rudy and Lois Belardi and Mary Lawson-Gann; brothers Kirk and Brent Belardi; sister Tami Lawson-Churchill; former wife Colleen Belardi; children Dustin, Stephanie and Christel Belardi of Menominee, MI; their mother Jennifer Belardi; grandchildren Gage Hocking, Kendall Guns, Collin Michels and Dylan Mastej; nieces and nephews Jamie, Tanya, Dylan, Ryder, James, Hayleigh and Adriana Belardi, Brandon and Ayden Thibodeau, Chaley Hall, Elijah Miller, Aryana and Kaeson Churchill, Ashtyn Judson and Ali Dennis.



He was preceded in death by brother Rudy Belardi, Jr. and sister Lori Jo Hall.



The family would like to give a very special thank you to Tami, Colleen and Hospice for the kind, gracious, loving care Greg received.

At Greg's request there will be no service held.



