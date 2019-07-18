Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gregory Wade Bowen. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Gregory Wade Bowen died on June 29, 2019, at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle at the age of 62. His death was the result of a wound suffered in his North Douglas home on June 17, 2019.



Greg was born June 23, 1957, on Fort Wainwright to James and Armonte Bowen, where his father was serving in the Air Force. Greg is predeceased by his mother, Armonte.



He is survived by three children, Wade Bowen, Alexandra Pittman, and Alexandria Roehl; four grandchildren, Zoe, Owen, Kaydence, and Kaylee; three siblings, Mark Bowen, Zane Bowen, and Julia Stone; other surviving relatives include stepfather Ward Lamb, Mabel Pittman, Venita Orcutt, Tom & Loretta Pittman, and many other chosen and adopted relatives.



Greg worked as a commercial fisherman from age 17 until his death; his favorite position was that of a skiffman on a seiner. He also played in the Gold Medal Basketball Tournament for many years for Angoon.



A celebration of life was held at the Tlingit & Haida Community Council building on Friday, July 12. Ashes will be interred at the Alaskan Memorial Park at a later time.

Published in The Juneau Empire from July 18 to Aug. 17, 2019

