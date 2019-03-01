Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Harold Pete Martin. View Sign

Harold Pete Martin was born April 22, 1934 and was raised in Kake, Alaska. He is T'akdeintaan from the X'aawk Hit (Freshwater Marked Sockeye House). His father was Yanyeidi and his homeland was the Taku River. His Maternal Grandfather was Kaagwaantaaan, and Paternal Grandfather was Gaanax-Adi.



He is a man of many titles: Father, Grandfather, Great-Grandfather, Uncle, Brother, Friend as well as Tribal Operations Officer, Subsistence Director, and Lifetime member of ANB camp 70.



He served his country in the Alaska National Guard, US Army Ready Reserve, and US Marine Corps. (Honorably Discharged). He moved to Washington State with his wife Five children to attend Western Washington University. He earned an Associate of Arts degree in Aquaculture & Fisheries and Management later earning a Bachelor of Arts degree in Business Administration he also completed all his courses for Masters but did not take the test.



Harold worked nearly 20 years as an employee of Central Council of Tlingit & Haida Indian Tribes of Alaska. He served as Tribal Operations Officer (1982-1995) and Subsistence Director (1995-2000). As a longtime employee, Delegate, and Tribal Host, He was an asset to all of Southeast Alaska communities and helped lead the fight to sustain our way of life ensuring our subsistence resources. He was involved in many Native subsistence organizations as a Founder, Co-Founder, Member and Chair.



As Chair of the Alaska Native Subsistence Halibut Working Group, he led the way to legalize traditional practices of the halibut fishery. He was honored by receiving the first federal certificate for subsistence halibut fishing. He will be forever remembered for his contributions to our people, and our way of life.



There were many activities that kept him busy. Above all he loved when his family came together for reunions and potlucks. He enjoyed basketball, especially Gold Medal.

He was proud when nephews, nieces, and grandchildren participated in sports, and extracurricular activities, including playing in gold medal. Harold enjoyed boxing, his many boats, fishing, hunting and sharing a meal with friends. He cherished his Friday night dates with his wife.



He is survived by his sisters Angela Kadake and Nancy Martin, His Wife Jacqueline Martin and his six children; Andra Martin, Allison Shane, Victoria Cascio, August Martin (Athena Schritz), William Martin and William Hayes. 15 Grandchildren, 13 Great Grandchildren. He has also been blessed with numerous Nieces and Nephews.



Published in The Juneau Empire from Mar. 1 to Mar. 31, 2019

