Heather Janine Nelson passed away peacefully at home in Portland, Oregon on April 4, 2020. Heather was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend to many, and the foundation of a warm and loving family that will miss her deeply.



Born on July 29, 1946 in postwar Seattle, Heather spent her early years in Astoria and Portland, and then moved to Juneau, Alaska in 1958, where she graduated from Juneau-Douglas High School in 1964. In 1967 Heather married the love of her life, David Nelson, and in 1968 she graduated from the University of Oregon with an arts degree, which she used throughout her life to spread beauty and joy. Heather went on to earn a Master's Degree in Math Education from Portland State University and then built a successful and fulfilling teaching career, first in Portland-area middle schools, and then as a national math consultant, helping school districts across the U.S. modernize their math curriculums and working with teachers to improve classroom skills. After retiring Heather spent her time volunteering for nonprofits, including CASA for Children, gardening and entertaining at her home in Portland, and enjoying mild winters at her cottage in Mission Beach, San Diego.



Heather is survived by her loving husband, David Nelson, their two children Christopher and Geoffrey, grandchildren Amelia, Calla, Briar, and George, brother Tuck Harry, daughters-in-law Kristine and Carol, and sister-in-law Lisa Speno. Heather is preceded in death by her parents, George Yost Harry III and Evelyn Harry (Leiper).



Heather will be buried at Skyline Memorial Gardens in Portland on Friday, April 10. No formal services are scheduled at this time. In lieu of flowers please send a donation to CASA ( www.casahelpskids.org ) or the ALS Association ( www.alsa.org ).

