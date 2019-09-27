Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helen Bonnett. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Helen Bonnett passed away in her home on August 29, 2019 at the age of 94. She lived in Juneau for more than 60 years. Helen Bonnett was born in 1924 in Kobe, Japan to Louisa and Harold Arab. She attended Catholic English schools as her father was British and her mother Japanese. Helen as a young woman in Japan, during World War II, experienced many hardships with her family. After the war, she met Sgt. Marion Cole, married and moved to the United States, eventually reaching Juneau where her sister was already living. As a single mom of two she worked for the Behrends Department Store and Behrends Bank. She would later work for the State of Alaska, Department of Highways and the Department of Transportation and Public Facilities. After her remarriage, and later retirement, Helen enjoyed travels with George (Hawaii being their favorite), family gatherings, adopting dogs, attending St. Paul's Catholic Church and volunteering at St. Vincent de Paul's Thrift Shop.



Helen will be remembered for her kindness and generosity to her family and friends. She loved watching the Mariners, ice skating, playing cards, and crocheting afghans which she gifted to many. Helen will be dearly missed. She is survived by her husband George Bonnett, daughter Linda Cryan (Ian), granddaughters Louisa Cryan, Emma House (Tharon), grandsons Michael Cole (Maike) and Matthew Cole (Kimberley), eight great grandsons and three great granddaughters, numerous nieces and nephews and extended family. Helen was proceeded in death by parents Harold and Louisa Arab, her brothers Harold and Richard Arab, sister Dulcie Collins and son Lester Cole.



A grave side memorial will be held at Alaska Memorial Park. Interment will also be at Alaska Memorial Park. The family would like to thank Doctor Myanandi Than, her nurse Candace Pavageau RN, Compass Home Care and Catholic Community Services for being there for Helen. Condolence cards can be addressed to P.O. Box 34936, Juneau, AK 99803 and any donations in her name to Juneau Animal Rescue or Catholic Community Services. Helen Bonnett passed away in her home on August 29, 2019 at the age of 94. She lived in Juneau for more than 60 years. Helen Bonnett was born in 1924 in Kobe, Japan to Louisa and Harold Arab. She attended Catholic English schools as her father was British and her mother Japanese. Helen as a young woman in Japan, during World War II, experienced many hardships with her family. After the war, she met Sgt. Marion Cole, married and moved to the United States, eventually reaching Juneau where her sister was already living. As a single mom of two she worked for the Behrends Department Store and Behrends Bank. She would later work for the State of Alaska, Department of Highways and the Department of Transportation and Public Facilities. After her remarriage, and later retirement, Helen enjoyed travels with George (Hawaii being their favorite), family gatherings, adopting dogs, attending St. Paul's Catholic Church and volunteering at St. Vincent de Paul's Thrift Shop.Helen will be remembered for her kindness and generosity to her family and friends. She loved watching the Mariners, ice skating, playing cards, and crocheting afghans which she gifted to many. Helen will be dearly missed. She is survived by her husband George Bonnett, daughter Linda Cryan (Ian), granddaughters Louisa Cryan, Emma House (Tharon), grandsons Michael Cole (Maike) and Matthew Cole (Kimberley), eight great grandsons and three great granddaughters, numerous nieces and nephews and extended family. Helen was proceeded in death by parents Harold and Louisa Arab, her brothers Harold and Richard Arab, sister Dulcie Collins and son Lester Cole.A grave side memorial will be held at Alaska Memorial Park. Interment will also be at Alaska Memorial Park. The family would like to thank Doctor Myanandi Than, her nurse Candace Pavageau RN, Compass Home Care and Catholic Community Services for being there for Helen. Condolence cards can be addressed to P.O. Box 34936, Juneau, AK 99803 and any donations in her name to Juneau Animal Rescue or Catholic Community Services. Published in The Juneau Empire from Sept. 27 to Oct. 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Juneau Empire Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close