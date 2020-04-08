Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helen (Sayer) Eggers. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Long time Juneau resident Helen Eggers(Sayer) passed away suddenly March 26, 2020 with her beloved

doctor, pastor and husband at her side.



Helen was born in Barstow, California August 3, 1953 to Gloria Parker and spent her childhood years in

Washington and California and her teenage years in Wyoming and Utah. After a sometimes rough

upbringing Helen earned a Certificate in Practical Nursing and worked in Utah. Wanting to live near the

ocean Helen moved to Coos Bay, Oregon and became a cook. Looking for adventure Helen moved to

Fairbanks, Alaska and worked building homes and as a cook in logging camps. Still wanting to be near the ocean she moved to Juneau in 1985.



Helen joined the Coast Guard Reserves so she could be on the water. She worked for the Alaska Marine

Highway and Greens Creek Mining. She loved riding the crew boat back and forth. Helen received an AAS degree in Paralegal Studies in 1991 and a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in 1998, both from the University of Alaska Southeast. Helen started her own B&B called the Cinnamon Inn and ran it successfully for many years. Helen married Shawn Eggers December 2005 and ran her next B&B called the Quilted Inn.



A lifelong student she was enrolled in classes at UAS. She was a member of Valley Toastmasters and gave wonderful speeches. Helen was published numerous times in Chicken Soup for the Soul. She was a

swimmer and yoga enthusiast, an excellent baker, loved gardening and quilting. Sewing, raising chickens and ducks, volunteering with the Juneau Symphony and Juneau Arts and Humanities Council, preparing lunches for the Yaakoosge Alternative High School students on her own dime, helping people with addiction problems, Auntie Helen to children in the neighborhood.....



Helen did all this and so much more while enduring some severe medical issues. She strove to live her life to the fullest and to be engaged to the people around her and to the people in her community. Her ashes will be spread in Southeast waters. We will miss her.



Helen is survived by her son Michael Sayer, United States Coast Guard, Alameda California, sister Colleen Bryant of Salt Lake City Utah, brother Rocky Parker of Auburn Washington, and husband Shawn Eggers of Juneau.

