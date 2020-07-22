Herman (Mick) Andrew Haffner unexpectedly passed away on February 1, 2020 at the age of 90. He was surrounded by his family. He will be missed by everyone who knew him and his legacy will live on forever in our hearts and memories.
Mick was born November 12, 1929 in Shelton, Washington to Andrew and Blanche Pugsley Haffner. When he was 5 years old, he traveled by steamship with his mother and seven siblings to Alaska to reunite with their father who had found work in Juneau due to the ""depression"" and lack of jobs in Washington. He attended St. Ann's Catholic School and told stories of how the nuns would slap his hands with rulers when he was naughty, or just for good measure. The Haffner family homesteaded several acres of land in the Mendenhall Valley where they owned and operated a mink farm. During the summers of his high school years, he fished with his dad and brothers. During the winters, when he wasn't working the farm or doing other chores, you could find him playing ice hockey, where he became an amazing skater, traveling backward even faster than forward, leaping into the air in graceful turns, landing perfectly.
He graduated from Juneau High School in 1948. After graduation he worked for Reid Logging Company as their cat operator. Shortly thereafter his father sadly drowned in a boating incident. He traveled to California with friends and worked for an uncle on his wheat farm and later for an electric company. Although working in the electrical industry was what he enjoyed doing, he realized Juneau was where he wanted to live. He returned to Alaska where he worked in several logging camps and was the designated hunter to supply each camp with fresh venison. It was not uncommon for him to bring in 10-plus deer a trip.
In March of 1953, he joined the Army at Ladd Airforce Base at Elmendorf and proudly served as a group leader in the 3rd Battalion and 4th Regimental Combat Team. He loved to tell the stories of his service as an MP. After his Honorable Discharge, he returned to Juneau and later worked for Cole & Paddock as a heavy equipment operator. He became a pro on the 22-B and was requested to travel all over Southeast on job sites.
He met the love of his life in 1957, Marjorie Hamm. They were married in December of 1958 and had seven children, Michelle (Shelly), Marla, Mona, Merridy, Mia, Marcy and Jason. He was a master craftsman and built the family home. He also built a cabin, bath-house, and sluice boxes in Cape Yakataga, Alaska where the family spent some summers mining for gold. He took pride in his family and work and it showed.
He was a ""Jack of all Trades."" There wasn't an engine he couldn't fix or a problem he couldn't solve. He was an avid trapper, hunter, and guide; especially enjoying his airboat trips up Berner's Bay. He knew the country like the back of his hand.
His greatest passion was fishing. He commercial fished and became known as the highlander of southeast, packing his boat to the overflow point. He gave to each of us the love of the water and we all have cherished memories of being on the boat with him. He enjoyed teaching a number of younger fishermen the trade, especially his son, and nephew Darren Gee, who spent many years as his deckhands.
He was a private pilot, proudly owning a ""Stinson"" plane and often flying family and friends on some adventure. One time he and a good buddy flew off on a moose hunting trip and while landing on a sandy beach, hit a rock and flipped the plane on its back. After they cut themselves out of their seatbelts and crawled to safety, Mick grabbed his rifle at the sound of a charging moose running out of the woods to see what the commotion was all about. He shot it, and then waited to be rescued by friends. Not only were they both injury free, had an ice cooler full of fresh meat, but they didn't even have to overnight on the beach. He rebuilt his plane in his garage and put it back in flight within the year.
He worked for CBJ for several years in maintenance with his brother Swede at the Juneau Airport. He spent many snowy nights plowing the runway so planes could land. In later years, he was the Harbor Master at Auke Bay.
He was an avid reader, especially about WWII, but would never pass up a book on flying or fishing. At 90, he would still tinker in his garage, swearing because he couldn't see as well anymore and his fingers wouldn't move like they used to, but he still managed to keep his house in order until the day he passed.
One always knew where they stood with him; he didn't mince words. He admired those who could take his constructive criticism and return for more the next day because he always seemed to have the right answer to a problem. His work ethics were beyond measure. He was a perfectionist and raised his children to follow suit. He loved unconditionally. His family meant everything to him and he meant everything to them.
He is survived by his loving wife, Marjorie, of 61 years, six daughters and one son, all of whom still live in Juneau -– Daughters: Shelly (husband Bob Saviers and children Bryce (girlfriend Glenn Hoskinson), Reese, Cort and Chase), Marla (husband James Johnson and children Jimmy Johnson, Amy Galvin and Mandy Richardson (husband Matt), Mona (husband Peter Bibb and children Hannah, Harrison, Leah and Luke), Merridy (husband Eric Magnusson and children Matthew, Emma, and step-children Ryan and Jacob), Mia Purvis (and daughter Shay), Marcy Haffner, and, son Jason Haffner (wife Summer Koester and children Olin and Taegan). Great grandchildren – Addison, MacKenna and Carter Galvin, Annabella Johnson-Coon, step-great-grandchildren Tyler Coon, Savannah and Lynden Richardson, Logan, Alex, Braden, and Soren Magnusson, and many nephews and nieces.
Mick was predeceased by his parents and all of his brothers and sisters: Vernice (Everett) Kirchhofer, Duane (Gene) Haffner, Irene (Cal) Farwell, Edward (Joan) Haffner, Florence (Mark) Floreske, Swede (Judy) Haffner and Ben (Betsy) Haffner.
A celebration of life is undecided at this time due to COVID-19. If you have a story to share or want to reach out, please email the Haffners at mickhaffnerfamilyof9@gmail.com