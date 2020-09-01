1/1
Ima "Gean" Christensen
1944 - 2020
Ima "Gean" Christensen, 76 years young, of Juneau AK returned home to the Lord on August 17, 2020.
Gean was born to Leslie and Ethel Thurston on February 23, 1944 in Burley, Idaho. She was the third child of seven. She was married to her best friend and soul mate David Christensen for 41 years and all eternity in the lord's presence, Dave proceeded her in passing on August 17, 2016.
Surviving are her sons Lester Cole of Juneau, AK, Tony Cole of Moses Lake, WA, Kenneth Christensen and his wife Amber of Juneau, AK and daughter Danielle Jenks and husband Bill of Salem, OR. She was also survived by her grandchildren Leslie, Robert, Nikki, Timothy, Randall, Misty, Steven, Stephanie and Ryder. She was also blessed with several great grandchildren.
She was a devoted wife, mother, grandparent and active member of the Church of Latter Day Saints.
After attending school in Burley, ID. She enjoyed a lifelong career in the restaurant service industry. Gean loved and was loved by the patrons and those she worked with at Donna's Restaurant where you could always count on her generous nature and kind heart for nearly 2 decades. In her spare time she enjoyed her extended LDS family, scripture, reading, nature, knitting, puzzles and the companionship of her dog, Lilly.
Funeral services will be held in Juneau on August 29, 2020 at 1pm with viewing for close family and friends from 11:30 to 12:30 at Alaska Memorial Park, 3839 Riverside Dr, Juneau, AK 99801

Published in Juneau Empire from Sep. 1 to Sep. 30, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Alaskan Memorial Park and Mortuary
3839 Riverside Drive
Juneau, AK 99801
907-789-0611
